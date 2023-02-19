Former French MP speaks out in support of Iranian resistance at solidarity conference

Brard spoke about the need for core values and human rights, saying that the Iranian people must decide their future without interference from foreign powers. The conference was held in solidarity with the current uprising in Iran and in support of the Iranian Resistance.

Brard emphasized that France, like the Iranian Resistance, is preparing for a post-mullah future in Iran. He urged the international community to support the Iranian Resistance in their struggle for freedom and democracy. “We really have a duty to show solidarity with the Iranian people right to the end,” he said. “Our duty is to support the Iranians.”

Conference at the French National Assembly in presence of French Dignitaries & political figures

The alternative: an #Iran with eyes on the future#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/dOy3cSKzjp — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) February 7, 2023

“Let the Iranian people freely decide their future by preventing our rulers from sticking their fingers in the jam jar because their interests are strong,” Brard added. He also spoke about the need for solidarity and support for those fighting for human rights and freedom, saying that “restorations have never been very successful.

Ask the manes of Louis X eight and Charles X, Louis-Philippe, then Napoleon, whom Victor Hugo lovingly called the little one. All that, they ended up in what André Chassaigne called the garbage cans earlier. Garbage cans, you know, it’s like in my town of Montreuil, in Neuilly. There are luxury trash cans and poor trash cans. Well, the one I mentioned was more luxurious. But the Shah, or his son, even if they are a luxury trash can, would still be a trash can.”

The Iranian Resistance is fighting for the right to self-determination and to be free from dictatorship. Brard’s speech emphasized the need for solidarity and support for those fighting for human rights and freedom.

“We must hold on,” Brard said. “Maryam Rajavi never surrendered, nor did De Gaulle. You know, the States and I am thinking about the future of Iran with our friends from the [People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK)] PMOI precisely because it is not a small wind that is blowing but a gust of wind. And as General de Gaulle said, States have no friends, they only have interests, and today, there are some.”

