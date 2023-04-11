Former German Defense Minister expresses solidarity with Iranian resistance in Ashraf 3

Former German Defense Minister Franz Josef Jung voiced his support for the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for the future of Iran. He made these remarks while addressing the members of Iran’s principal opposition, People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), at Ashraf 3 in Albania on Thursday.

He emphasized the importance of resisting the demonization campaign of the regime against the Iranian Resistance and uniting behind the ten-point plan to achieve freedom, democracy, and the rule of law in Iran.“No dictatorship should be successful in Iran…Your President Rajavi’s ten-point plan is the future for Iran, and everyone should unite behind it,” said Jung in his speech.

He also highlighted the need for the West to resist the demonization campaign of the regime and make clear the Iranian Resistance’s commitment to freedom, democracy, and human rights. Jung expressed his solidarity with the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom, saying, “I can only admire the courage and drive, and commitment to freedom and democracy in Iran. And I’m sure that this commitment will also be rewarded, and freedom will triumph in Iran.”

Mr. Jung stated, “The more effective and the more we unite behind this ten-point plan, the faster this fight for freedom will basically be successful.”

The former defense minister also emphasized that the Revolutionary Guards belong on the terror list and condemned any form of dictatorship in Iran. “They [the Iranian Resistance] want freedom and reject any form of dictatorship, be it de Shah’s regime or the mullahs’ regime,” he said.

In conclusion, Jung hailed the Iranian Resistance’s struggle for a free Iran and said, “May Iran soon be freed from the yoke of tyranny. Long live the Resistance for a free Iran, for freedom, for democracy, for the rule of law, and human rights.”

