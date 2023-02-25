Former German Lawmaker joins Iranian uprising at Munich rally, condemns Reza Pahlavi

He expressed his support for the ongoing Iranian uprising that has been demanding freedom, democracy, rule of law, equality, separation of state and religion, and a democratic republic for over five months. Mr. Dautzenberg condemned the inhuman policies of the Iranian government and its use of brutal force against demonstrators, including women and children.

He demanded the release of political prisoners and urged the international community to support the Iranian people’s cause.“A high price has been paid for this goal so far. At least 750 demonstrators, including 70 children and 60 women, have been killed by the regime in the last 5 months. More than 30,000 demonstrators were arrested,” he explained.

Mr. Dautzenberg also warned against the danger of supporting Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Iranian dictator Shah, who is being presented as part of “civil society” by particular parties who have their own agendas. He reminded the audience that the Iranian people had a bitter experience with the 1979 revolution that led to the overthrow of the Shah and the rise of Khomeini, who never relinquished power and imposed his style of government, a religious dictatorship around the “leader,” on the people.

The invitation of Reza Pahlavi as Iran’s representative at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) was seen as a provocative act that helps the clerical regime and distracts from the important discussions about solidarity with the Iranian people and their struggle for freedom. Mr. Dautzenberg urged the international community to support the Iranian people’s cause and to stand with them in their fight for freedom and democracy.

The rally was attended by many Iranian Germans who voiced their support for the Iranian people and their struggle for freedom and democracy. They called for an end to the Iranian government’s repressive policies and demanded the release of political prisoners. They also condemned the invitation of Reza Pahlavi to the Munich Security Conference and urged the international community to stand with the Iranian people in their fight for freedom and democracy.

