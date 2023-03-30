Former MEP Paulo Casaca urges EU to blacklist IRGC and support Iranian people’s demand for democracy

Thousands of freedom-loving Iranians and renowned lawmakers from both sides of the Atlantic gathered at a rally in Brussels on March 20, in solidarity with the Iranian people’s uprising and their organized Resistance. The attendees urged the European Union to blacklist the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and support the Iranian people’s demand for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic of Iran.

“The most important respect to the Iranian people is for their courage, persistence, and for their unbreakable will to achieve liberation. This is going to be key for the liberation of Iran, for a better world, for a better region, and for all of us,” he said.

Casaca also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the recent uprising in Iran and those who were murdered by the Iranian regime and its agents in Iraq. He specifically mentioned the murder of Mohammed Alaqwazi, a member of the Iraqi parliament, who was killed by the regime in connection with Al Qaeda in Iraq.

.@paulocasaca1: The most important respect to the Iranian people, for their courage, their persistence, and their unbreakable will to achieve liberation.#BlacklistIRGC https://t.co/1WwUEVHuxq — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) March 20, 2023

Casaca criticized those who make deals with the Iranian regime, stating that the mullahs do not respect anything but force and strength. He called out the authorities in Belgium for making a “shameful deal” for the release of diplomat terrorist Assadi and urged them to reveal the details of the deal. He accused them of betraying the Belgian people and Europe by negotiating for the release of someone who is on the terrorist list.

The former MEP emphasized that the courage of the Iranian people, particularly the girls and women of Iran, is the “mother of all happiness” and will be the key to their liberation. He called on the European Union to keep the IRGC on the terrorist list and to support the ten-point Plan of Maryam Rajavi.

The rally ended with the attendees chanting slogans in support of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and a democratic republic regime in Iran. Casaca concluded his speech by saying, “We shall support the Iranian people till the end of their struggle for freedom for a democratic republic regime in Iran. Happy new year. And we shall overcome. We shall have a victory in Iran, and freedom will prevail.”

