Former Senator Joe Lieberman praises Iranian opposition movement at Senate briefing

Esteemed senators and notable figures discussed U.S. policy on Iran during the seventh month of Iran’s nationwide uprising. The event focused on identifying measures to support the Iranian people against the oppressive regime and establish a democratic, non-nuclear, and secular Iran.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), delivered the keynote address, and American politicians praised her leadership and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran. The bravery of the Iranian opposition, including the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) Resistance Units, was also recognized.

During his speech, Senator Lieberman stated, “This is a movement that has had the courage to take on absolute power and not be afraid of it. And it’s more than that. It’s a movement that is based on a vision for the future: a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear republic of Iran.”

"If you read @Maryam_Rajavi's ten-point plan, you think in part you're reading the Bill of Rights from the #American Constitution," says Senator @JoeLieberman at the @OrgIAC Senate meeting on March 16, 2023. pic.twitter.com/06oWQ7KWaN — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) March 19, 2023

He also praised the role of women in the current Iranian uprising and cited Mrs. Rajavi as a role model for the movement. “Mrs. Mariam Rajavi, a woman, a towering figure of principle and effectiveness, who I think was a role model that came and shared, and I want to go back with you to last Nowruz when we were here in this room together, and we spoke of that same hope,” he said.

Senator Lieberman noted the progress made by the Iranian people over the past year, particularly in the aftermath of the murder of Mahsa Amini. The reaction of the Iranian regime to the ensuing uprising has made it impossible for other countries to support it, and the economy is in free fall due to sanctions imposed as a result of the regime’s illegal and brutal behavior.

"Ebrahim Raisi from #Tehran attacked members of Congress for supporting #HRes100. Why do they do that? Because they fear the NCRI and MEK more than any other opposition group," said @JoeLieberman at a Senate meeting that was organized by Iranian #Americans. pic.twitter.com/RGr5A8vwSn — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) March 19, 2023

He stated that the Iranian people are suffering, but that this increases their motivation to bring about change. “I feel as we gather here today on this Nowruz that we are closer than ever since the revolution that brought this extremist government to power in 1979 to see its end.”

Senator Lieberman also acknowledged the historical efforts of the Iranian people to fight for freedom, from protesting the authoritarian regime of the Shah to resisting the current regime of the Mullahs. He praised the MEK for their heroism, persistence, stamina, and resolve.

The Senate briefing hosted by the OIAC was a critical event in highlighting the ongoing Iranian uprising and identifying measures to support the Iranian people in their fight for freedom. Senator Lieberman’s speech emphasized the bravery of the opposition movement and the importance of a vision for a democratic, non-nuclear, and secular Iran.

