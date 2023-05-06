Former UK Defense Minister urges increased pressure on Iranian regime

In an exclusive interview with Iranian opposition TV, Simay-e Azadi (IranNTV), Dr. Fox expressed his unwavering support for the Iranian people and their organized Resistance movement. He urged the UK and Europe to increase pressure on the ruling theocracy.

During his address to the MEK members, Dr. Fox condemned the Iranian regime’s disregard for human dignity and safety, as well as their complicity in human rights abuses and crimes against humanity.

He praised the courage of Iranian women in the fight for freedom and called on Western countries to support the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

Below is a summary of Simay-e Azadi’s interview with Dr. Fox:

Q: Can you tell us about your recent trip to the museum in Ashraf 3?

A: I was struck by the dignity, courage, and commitment of those who endured suffering under the Iranian regime, and their spirit continues today in the Iranian resistance movement.

Q: What is your opinion on the role of women in Iran in the struggle against the Iranian regime?

A: The world should support women in Iran and their struggle against the regime.

Q: What is your opinion on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and how to deal with the Iranian regime’s problems?

A: JCPOA sought to delay, not stop, Iran from having a nuclear weapon, and the focus is too narrow. The ballistic missile program needs to be taken into account, as well as the regime’s exports of terrorism and desire to destabilize neighboring countries.

Q: What do you think the international community should do to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its human rights record?

A: The international community should take action to hold the regime accountable for its crimes against the Iranian people and lack of respect for human dignity.

"I have long been an opponent of #JCPOA because frankly, I don't believe it's worth the paper that it's written on. It doesn't deal with #Iran's ambition to become a #nuclearweapons state, merely to delay it. Delaying a problem like that is no real advantage," MP @LiamFox said. pic.twitter.com/smPWTqziOj — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) April 4, 2023

Q: What specific actions do you think Western policymakers should take to stand up to the Iranian regime’s abhorrent practices?

A: Continue sanctions, tighten them if necessary, designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, and ban Iran Air from using airports.

Q: Can the government legally list the IRGC as a terrorist group?

A: It’s a political argument, but the IRGC should be held accountable for its behavior as the vehicle by which the Mullahs oppress the people of Iran.

Q: What is your opinion on the 10-point plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and her role in the resistance against the Iranian regime?

A: Mrs. Rajavi is a brave and remarkable woman, and her 10-point plan offers a practical way forward.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu