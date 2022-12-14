Former US Senator Lieberman expresses support for Iranians and their resistance

On Thursday, December 8, the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) hosted a bipartisan congressional briefing with a group of US Senators who expressed their unequivocal support for the Iranian people’s uprising. Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), delivered a video message to the conference.

“The time has come for the US Senate to recognize the Iranian people’s struggle to overthrow the regime and the legitimate right of Iranian youths to fight the IRGC,” Mrs. Rajavi said.

مردم و مقاومت #ايران برای سرنگونی رژيم، به قيام و فداکاری خودشان اتکا دارند.

(پیام به کنفرانس در سنای آمریکا در حمایت از قیام مردم ایران)#اعتصابات_سراسری#قیام_تا_سرنگونیhttps://t.co/lGuVPz6RdFpic.twitter.com/928dr0mSrV — مریم رجوی (@Maryam_Rajavi_P) December 9, 2022

Senator Lieberman outlined 13 policy recommendations and points in his remarks for the U.S. government to support the current national uprising of the Iranian people:

First, the administration and Congress have to face reality. It’s impossible to make any trustworthy agreements with the regime in Tehran with their words and deeds. They have shown so clearly that they are implacable enemies of the United States and they are totally deceitful and therefore thoroughly unreliable.

Second, President Biden really ought to deliver and address a public address on Iran speaking to the people of Iran, speaking to the Iranian diaspora, speaking to our people, and speaking to the world in full-hearted support of the freedom fighters on the streets of Iran.

Third, the US government should ask our E3 allies in Europe to invoke snapback sanctions under Security Council resolution 2231

Fourth, the US should continue to work with Starlink and other companies with similar capabilities to provide free and secure internet for the Iranian people.

Fifth, the US should create a special channel exempt from US sanctions to disperse frozen Iranian funds in foreign bank accounts to strike workers inside Iran.

Sixth, the president and senior members of the administration should hold private and or public meetings with members of the Iranian diaspora, Iranian dissidents, and opposition groups, including this group.

Seventh, our Congress should hold public hearings on the protests in Iran as Senator Menendez has already done.

Eight, the US should work with encouraging social media platforms. Instagram and Twitter to stop Iran’s cyber offensives in suppressing the voices of Iranian activists through tactics like shadow-banning.

Ninth, the US should expel former officials of the Islamic Republic who live in the US and sympathizers and supporters of the Iranian regime.

Tenth, the US should encourage our allies and partners to isolate Iran diplomatically. The Europeans still do not do that.

Eleventh, US and our allies in Europe should pursue multilateral sanctions against Iran’s most senior leadership, including the Supreme leader and Raisi, making use of our respective Magnitsky ACT authorities.

Twelfth, the US and Europe should focus on the families of Iranian regime officials who are living in the US, and Europe, revoke their visas and confiscate their assets.

And finally, the US government should strictly enforce our sanctions that are already on the books, including seizing Iranian oil tankers.

“Today, the people of Iran are putting their lives at grave risk in a heroic revolution against their government for the same values that are enshrined in the American Declaration of Independence, there are our values. Will we stand passively by and allow our enemies, sworn enemies in the Iranian government to prevail?” former Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman concluded.

