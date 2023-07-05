Free Iran 2023 Summit: Global leaders convene to confront Iran’s human rights violations

Their focus? The Iranian regime’s violations, notably the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners and the relentless persecution of dissidents.

In a stirring keynote, Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), commemorated the 1988 victims. She stated, “The untainted blood of those innocent souls massacred in 1988 resonates today in the ongoing uprisings of the Iranian people and continues to inspire and motivate rebellious youths across generations.”

“Granting impunity to the masterminds of the massacre is seen as characteristic of the West’s policy of appeasement, which needs to end,” she declared.

The Call For Justice Movement, launched by the Iranian Resistance in 2016, demands punishment for the 1988 massacre, the massacre of protesters in 2019 and 2022, and other atrocities committed by the regime, including the killing of Kurd and Baluch people.

Dr. Tahar Boumedra, former Chief of the Human Rights Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and chair of the Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran (JVMI), shared his first-hand experience with the atrocities committed against the Mujahedin.

Joachim Rücker, former President of the UN Human Rights Council, praised the Fact-Finding Mission established by the UNHRC for the crimes committed by Iranian security forces during the protests. He emphasized, however, the necessity of a similar probe into the 1988 massacre.

Renowned Swedish lawyer Kenneth Lewis emphasized that senior regime officials such as Ebrahim Raisi and Ali Khamenei must face trial for their crimes.

Prof. Ariel E Dulitzky, former Chair of the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, reminded attendees that enforced disappearances are continuous crimes that need to be clarified.

Pierre Sané, former Secretary General of Amnesty International, criticized the international community’s failure to address human rights abuses in Iran. Anand Grover, the former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, saluted the bravery of the victims of the 1988 massacre in their ideals.

The collective sentiment was clear: the world must stand up against Iran’s gross human rights violations and insist on accountability. Until then, the tragic history of Iran’s regime will continue to repeat itself.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu