Free Iran Summit 2023: Bernard Grech advocates for global support of Iranian resistance

Grech, a member of the Maltese Parliament and Leader of the Nationalist Party, used the platform to condemn the current Iranian regime’s human rights violations and express steadfast support for a democratic and secular republic in Iran.

Speaking to the summit, Grech illustrated the severity of the situation, saying, “The situation in Iran is more than dire. It is a heartbreaking tragedy of unimaginable proportions, particularly concerning the violation of human rights.” He emphasised that we must not ignore the suffering endured by countless individuals whose lives have been shattered by acts of violence and abuse.

Grech lauded the resilience of the Iranian people and their fight for democracy, calling particular attention to the major opposition movement, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). He endorsed Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s visionary Ten-Point Plan for a future Iran, a blueprint for an Iran that renounces violence and oppression, advocating gender equality, religious freedom, and individual rights.

“The NCRI and the MEK are not only well-organized but also driven by an unwavering commitment to bring about the fundamental change that Iran so desperately needs,” Grech stated, reaffirming his belief in the potential for change. As a resounding statement against the current regime, Grech called on the international community to unite in supporting the Iranian people’s quest for change and to hold the current regime accountable for its crimes against humanity.

“Today, we call upon the international community to join hands and stand united with the Iranian people in their unwavering quest for change. We cannot afford to be silent bystanders any longer,” said the Maltese leader.

On behalf of the parliament of Malta, Grech expressed robust support for Mrs. Rajavi and her ten-point plan. “Today, I stand here with a heart brimming with pride and declare that the majority members of the parliament in Malta, including myself, wholeheartedly support Mrs. Maryam Rajavi,” he stated, affirming his country’s unwavering commitment to justice and human rights.

In conclusion, Grech called on the international community to “kindle the flames of hope and make a resounding difference, delivering the change that the brave people of Iran yearn for and truly deserve.”

