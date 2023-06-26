French National Assembly expresses solidarity with Iranian democratic struggle

This cohort of signatories includes notable figures such as a Vice President of the French parliament, leaders of four parliamentary groups, heads of three parliamentary Committees, 15 Committee Deputies, and four former ministers.

The French MPs have expressed unequivocal support for the Iranian public’s quest for a democratic republic where no individual, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, family background, or race, is privileged over others. The statement attests, “We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their desire for a secular and democratic republic where no individual, regardless of religion or birthright, has any privilege over others.”

The declaration acknowledges that Iranians have categorically rejected all forms of dictatorship, be it the deposed Shah’s rule or the current religious establishment, and hence reject any association with these regimes.

The French National Assembly’s statement extends support to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) for its relentless pursuit of democratic change over the past four decades. In this regard, they especially endorse the Ten-point Plan proposed by the NCRI President, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, which includes measures such as free elections, freedom of assembly and expression, abolition of the death penalty, gender equality, and a non-nuclear Iran.

Embracing Hope: Maryam Rajavi's Vision for a New Iran

1. In the face of adversity and repression, there are always individuals who rise to the occasion, presenting a vision of hope and a path towards a brighter future. Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the National Council of… pic.twitter.com/KCPrvAHLhC — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) June 6, 2023

In the past six months, Iran has seen a major uprising demanding freedom and democracy. The statement detailed the grim statistics of this upheaval, with approximately 750 protesters reported killed and 30,000 arrested.

Furthermore, the signatories condemned the Iranian regime’s meddling in the Middle East region and Europe, including its attempts at cyber-terrorism in Albania. They urged the international community to stand united with the Iranian people and called for decisive steps against the current regime, including blacklisting the IRGC and holding regime officials accountable for their crimes against humanity.

These French representatives clearly believe that while it is for the Iranian people to determine their future, the international community has a responsibility. The statement concludes, “We urge the international community to stand with the Iranian people in their quest for change and to take decisive steps against the current regime.” It’s a call to arms that demands not just acknowledgment but action from the world’s leaders.

