French parliament urges EU to blacklist Iran’s IRGC

Saulignac emphasized the importance of understanding both the immediate and deep causes of the ongoing nationwide uprising in Iran.He stated that the movement, now in its fifth month, has been unprecedented in its scope and duration, with more than 280 cities participating. Despite the movement costing nearly 800 lives, including 63 children, the bloody repression has not stopped the protests.

Saulignac stressed the need to remember the immediate cause of the uprising, which was the death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed for loosely wearing her veil, and the abuses of the morality police.

However, Saulignac argued that the root causes of the uprising are made up of 43 years of repression, destruction, and looting of the country’s wealth, massive arbitrary executions, and arrests culminating in the massacres of 1988. He noted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is the backbone of the religious dictatorship in Iran and is directly responsible for the bloody crackdowns during previous and recent protests.

Conference at the French National Assembly in presence of French Dignitaries & political figures

The alternative: an #Iran with eyes on the future#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/dOy3cSKzjp — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) February 7, 2023

Saulignac highlighted the tragic deaths of 1500 Iranians in just a few days in November 2019 and the IRGC’s involvement in attempted terrorist attacks in Europe, including the foiled attack in Villepinte on June 30, 2018, which led to the sentencing of the Iranian diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, to 20 years in prison.

He also noted that the European Parliament adopted a resolution on January 19 condemning the human rights violations committed by the Iranian regime during the demonstrations since September 2022.

The European Union has taken several measures against high-ranking officials within the IRGC, including freezing their assets and issuing travel bans. The European Parliament is calling on the Council and the Member States to add the IRGC and its subsidiary forces to the list of terrorist organizations and to prohibit any economic or financial activity involving companies and activities business related to this entity or persons affiliated with it.

Saulignac concluded his remarks by calling on France to implement the resolution adopted by a large majority of the European Parliament and include the IRGC on the list of terrorist entities. He argued that it is time to put an end to the endless discussions that the regime is using to legitimize itself and that France must act for the sake of justice and human rights.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub