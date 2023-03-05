German and Ukrainian parliamentarians express solidarity with Iranian people

Several members of the German Bundestag, along with a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, joined a rally of the Iranian German community in Munich on February 17 to express their solidarity with the Iranian people who are protesting for freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Christoph de Vries, MP from Hamburg, sent his greetings to the protesters and expressed his desire for a free and democratic Iran where human rights are respected, and the state sponsor of terrorism is ended.

Aniko Meerten, condemned the Iranian regime’s inhumane actions, which included the killing, arresting, and execution of protesters.

“The young and brave Iranians’ call for freedom and democracy is now being heard by the entire world and has awakened international solidarity and support.”

MEP Christian Doleschal urged the European Parliament to proscribe the Iranian Revolutionary Guards from its terrorist list, which would be a significant step towards bringing freedom and democracy to Iran.”It is more important that the European Parliament in its resolution of January 19, 2023, proscribes the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on its terrorist list. This would be a very important step and we will commit ourselves to that cause,” MEP Christian Doleschal wrote.

The Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko also expressed his solidarity with the Iranian people and stated that the Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom not just for themselves but for the entire world. He condemned the Iranian regime’s actions and urged the international community to take strong action against them.

The rally in Munich was attended by thousands of Iranians who expressed their support for the protesters in Iran and rejected any efforts to revive the deposed monarchy. The speakers at the rally called for international solidarity and support for the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom, democracy, and human rights. They emphasized the need to stand united against the Iranian regime’s violent and oppressive tactics and to hold it accountable for its actions.

The solidarity expressed by the German and Ukrainian parliamentarians is an important step towards achieving a free and democratic Iran where human rights are respected, and the voice of every citizen counts.

