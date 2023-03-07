German politician expresses solidarity with Iranian protesters for human rights

The protests, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, have been taking place since September 16, 2022, and have evolved into demands for human rights. The protests are not only taking place in the capital but rather in the entire country and are widely supported by the public.

Dr. Meister emphasized the need to take a tougher approach to the sanctions regime to show disapproval of the regime’s actions, including proscribing the regime’s organizations that conduct terrorism. He urged the international community to work towards stopping the proliferation of nuclear weapons in Iran and enabling the return of stability to the Middle East region.

“The regime of Ali Khamenei is taking brutal action against the demonstrators. The protesters are from the same nation and that means that the regime is cracking down on its own people. Human rights are violated, and the people are terrorized. We have learned that people have been killed during these protests.

People have been injured and many were arrested. And this is why I believe it is important that we in Germany and Europe side with the protesters and demand on behalf of the demonstrators the protests are tolerated. Accordingly, we also must sanction a regime that enforces terror against its own people,” Dr. Meister said in his speech.

I believe it is totally unacceptable that some of the protesters have been sentenced to death and some have already been executed. Those who impose power in Iran are thereby discrediting themselves. These [judicial] procedures lack the rule of law. Iran needs to be ruled by the rule of law and everyone who is accused of a crime needs to enjoy due process and needs to be dealt with fairly in front of a court of justice.”

Meister’s speech highlighted the importance of supporting the protesters in Iran and ensuring that they have the same fundamental human rights as citizens of the world. He urged the international community to work together towards stopping the proliferation of nuclear weapons in Iran and restoring stability to the Middle East region.

