Happy New Year 2023!

While Iranians at home and abroad are wishfully rooting for sweeping changes, the prospects for Iran are clearer and its future seems brighter than ever. May the days come when Freedom and Democracy prevail, when no child is deprived of a decent meal, no man is ashamed of being underpaid, no woman is discriminated against for being herself and where celebrating doesn’t turn into grieving anymore.

We long for a country that is free and open to everyone, led by the people and for the people, and where all individuals and groups can live in harmony and equality.

Happy 2023!

