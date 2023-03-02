Human Rights Council condemns Iranian regime’s abuses

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council has commenced its 52nd session, which is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights around the world, and will address various human rights issues. High-level officials will deliver speeches during the opening session.

However, the Iranian regime’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, attended the session amid protests from Iranians who viewed his presence as an insult to the victims of the recent protests. Hundreds of people were imprisoned and tortured during the demonstrations, and many protesters were killed.

At @UN_HRC Norwegian FM @AHuitfeldt said: "#Norway is deeply concerned about the worsening situation for #HumanRights and women's rights in #Iran, not least a violent response to popular and peaceful demonstrations.” pic.twitter.com/T9QAMi4sx6 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) February 27, 2023

association with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has been a subject of concern. The IRGC has been designated a terrorist organization in the United States. His connection with the regime’s main arm of exporting terrorism abroad has raised questions about his commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and diplomacy.

The Iranian Foreign Minister used his speech to deny the regime’s human rights violations and accused other countries of applying a double standard. He attributed the protests to “terrorist elements,” “propagators of violence,” and “foreign states.” Amir-Abdollahian also claimed that the National Committee established to address the unrest is mandated to investigate any complaint regarding the alleged use of unnecessary force by the police.

However, the committee is another regime apparatus for cracking down on protesters, and it also prevents international organizations from investigating regime crimes.

The Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, urged Iran to respond with meaningful reform and immediately stop the executions. She also condemned the worsening situation for human rights and women’s rights in Iran. The Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, condemned the capital punishment pronounced against the protesters, citing the death of Mahsa Amini and the protest movement that gave rise to women in Iran.

French FM @MinColonna: "In #Iran, human rights defenders, particularly women, are targeted&this must stop. @UN_HRC cannot accept the policy of hostage-taking practiced by Iran's government. All foreigners must immediately be released&these shameless forms of blackmail must stop." pic.twitter.com/hBSVb7WFK3 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) February 27, 2023

The French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, called for action when states violate freedoms and hold rights in contempt. She urged Iran to stop targeting human rights defenders, especially women, and for the release of all foreigners. The German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, expressed hope that the world has not forgotten the human rights activists and urged Iran to grant the fact-finding mission access to the country to document the human rights violations.

Dutch FM @WBHoekstra: "In #Iran, brave young girls and #women, young boys and men are risking their lives to protest for their rights. It is a courage of this kind that our world so desperately needs." pic.twitter.com/hVcjUDoTKl — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) February 27, 2023

The Dutch Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Wopke Hoekstra, also called for the cessation of violence against peaceful protesters and the death penalty.

In conclusion, the Iranian regime’s Minister of Foreign Affairs presence at the Human Rights Council was met with protests, highlighting the regime’s human rights violations. Foreign ministers from other countries condemned the regime’s actions and called for meaningful reform to protect human rights in Iran.

