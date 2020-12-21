112 Iranian Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare Workers Have Died of COVID-19

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that the Mullah’s regime neglect has led to the loss of life of dozens of medical workers. There are 112 Iranian physicians, nurses, and healthcare workers who have died from Covid-19.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that some 189,300 people have now died from coronavirus in Iran.

From the very start of the outbreak of COVID-19, when little was known about how fast it could spread, medical staff worked on the frontline without the necessary protective equipment to protect them from catching the virus. Most countries have done their best to protect workers, but not Iran.

The regime didn’t even offer extra money to cover any financial hardship for families when a health worker fell ill or died from COVID-19. The situation has got so bad that nurses have taken to the streets to demand better pay and conditions. The State Security Forces (SSF) were even brought in to crack down on the protests.

In Mashhad, some nurses held a demonstration in front of the governor’s office demanding they receive wages that have not been paid for several months. On July 2nd, the SSF attacked a rally of nurses in Mashhad city where they beat them with batons and applied electric shocks. These oppressors also ripped up all their banners and placards and arrested many protesters.

This sort of oppression has led many nurses to get out of the country in search of places where they would be respected. The Mashreq News website interviewed Abdollah Safari, deputy chief of the Nursing Organization, who said nurses had lost interest in working in their own country and as they depart they leave behind a chronic shortage of health professionals.

The Sharq daily on August 2nd interviewed former Science Minister and present chief of Iran’s Medical Council, Mostafa Moeen, who said that Covid-19 casualties amongst Iranian medical staff are far higher than the international average. By August, he said more than 180 doctors and nurses had died of COVID-19. As well as that deplorable figure, many more have caught the disease.

Maryam Hazrati, who is the deputy chair of the Nursing Department in the Health Ministry, said it was a ‘’mind-blowing number of nurses who have been infected with the virus.’’ The head of Nursing Apparatus Organization, Mohammad Mirzabeigi, said on December 17th that out of 145,000 nurses throughout Iran about 60,000 have caught COVID-19, 6,000 are in quarantine and about 100 have lost their lives”

Although there are no actual numbers that have been published, reports obtained from the independent media and activists on October 20th reveal that at least 340 medical staff had died of COVID-19. Also, the Pezeshkan [Doctors] News Channel agreed that the death rate among Iranian medical staff is 20 times worse than in other countries.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi is the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI): The increasing and unbridled trend of coronavirus patients and victims are the direct outcomes of the inhumane and unpatriotic policies of Khamenei and Rouhani. Human lives are completely worthless in their eyes.

