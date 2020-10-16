124,000 Covid Deaths in Iran

The regime claims that the numbers of people have died, stands at 29,605, a fifth of the actual figure declared by the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that at least 124,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran as of Tuesday, dwarfing the official figure of 29,605 put out by the regime.

Of course, the reality is that the regime has tried its hardest to hide the figures, by threatening both medical staff and families into reporting deaths as some other means.

The MEK gave the latest updated death tolls for the provinces as:

  • 29,691 in Tehran
  • 9310 in Razavi Khorasan
  • 7913 in Khuzestan
  • 6474 in Isfahan
  • 5398 in Lorestan
  • 5265 in Qom
  • 4393 in East Azerbaijan
  • 3442 in West Azerbaijan
  • 3388 in Alborz
  • 3293 in Hamedan
  • 2708 in Kermanshah
  • 1893 in Kerman
  • 1485 in Bushehr
  • 1426 in Ardabil
  • 1024 in Ilam

As always, this doesn’t include provinces that did not update their numbers overnight.

However, even regime officials are now admitting that the coronavirus is serious, with the Health Ministry spokesperson saying that new cases have been escalating, which has led to an “unprecedented increase” in deaths, which 187 cities marked as red and 45 with much worse conditions.

Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, the head of Iran’s Medical Apparatus Organization, said Tuesday that they warned about this in March, but no one listened and condemned the government for reopening schools without consulting experts.

He said: “The trend of Covid-19 deaths among the people and our medical professionals cannot be justified. If active and binding measures are not imposed, we will witness even more deaths.”

A medical expert at Tehran University said this could mean that daily deaths rise to 800 by mid-December – it’s currently 100 per day according to the regime – while the deputy governor of Zanjan province said that the trend of Covid-19 infections across the province has meant that over 70% of the hospital beds are filled with coronavirus patients.

Masoud Mardani, a member of the National Covid-19 Task Force, said: “We have not witnessed such a day during the course of the Covid-19 epidemic when all of our hospitals are full. For one patient that I want to hospitalize I call seven or eight hospitals and they all say we have no room. And let us not even talk about the other issues. Unfortunately, a large number of medical professionals have contracted the virus and their death toll is high.”

An official in the Markazi Medical Sciences University said that the province is now it the most critical stage, while the spokesperson of the Isfahan Medical Sciences University said that there are 1617 coronavirus patients in the province outside of Kashan and Aran & Bidgol, with 327 in the ICU.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Hail to the doctors and nurses who are saving lives by taking the highest risks. As the number of casualties is exed 120,000, the IRGC must be disbanded, and its budget and facilities allocated to the healthcare system to help combat Coronavirus.

