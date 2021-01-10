Iran: By Refusing to Import a COVID-19 Vaccine, Khamenei Will Have Blood on His Hands

While Iran’s COVID-19 deaths are fast approaching 200,000, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said recently that credible vaccines from the United States, United Kingdom, and France would be banned from being imported into Iran.

More than 199,300 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, which has spread to 478 cities in Iran, reported by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

#Iran: Khamenei and Rouhani Ban COVID-19 Vaccine, Allow Massacre of People

The #Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei banned the import of #COVID19 vaccines to Iran, confirming his regime’s intention of killing Iranians en masse.#coronavirushttps://t.co/45WSqS6uGR pic.twitter.com/sTydTHgNUg — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 10, 2021

This message shows he just wants to see more deaths in Iran from the virus. He was visibly angry about the Iranian people’s social media campaign using the #واکسن-بخرید or “buy vaccine” hashtag. All along the regime has used the pandemic to silence the people.

At one point the mullahs’ president, Hassan Rouhani, Khamenei, and others, denied that Covid-19 existed in Iran. At that time documents obtained by the Iranian Resistance from Iran’s National Emergency Organization indicated that patients who were diagnosed with Covid-19 were in hospital as early as January 2020. Later, Mohammad Reza Mahboubfar, a member of the National Covid-19 Task Force, finally acknowledged that the virus had entered Iran as early as December 2019.

Once it was clear that Covid-19 was present in the population, the regime tried to deceive the people by saying it wasn’t that bad and promptly demanded that the economy reopened, including schools.

More than 199,300 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 478 cities checkered across all of #Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. pic.twitter.com/IE4JlSfDXF — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 9, 2021

Iran regime’s vaccination scam in December 2020

On December 7th, Abdolnasser Hemmati, Iran’s Central Bank Chief, publicly blamed sanctions for the regime’s delay in importing Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX payment facility, which is jointly managed by Geneva-based Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Gavi, in a prompt reply, said that there was no reason whatsoever for Iran obtaining vaccines through COVAX, as the U.S. Treasury’s Office on Foreign Assets Control had issued a license covering the purchasing of COVID-19 vaccines.

This was confirmed by Nasser Riahi, the head of the Iranian Drug Importers’ Union, on December 9th, who said that there were no difficulties in transferring currency for the importing of the vaccine and other pharmaceutical items into Iran.

However, despite these claims, the regime simply says it doesn’t have any available money to buy vaccines, even though there always seems to be cash available for funding terrorism, ballistic missiles, and nuclear programs.

Reuters even revealed in early December that the regime had spent 600 million dollars on expanding the Imam Hussein shrine. This project is under the supervision of the “Holy Shrines’ Reconstruction Headquarters,” one of the IRGC front companies used to export and promote terrorism.

The Iranian people weren’t convinced that sanctions caused the regime to claim it had no money for vaccines. The regime decided it may produce its own vaccine, while also mentioning the possibility of importing them.

Khamenei called this deadly virus a “test” and “divine blessing” in March. Now, his recent remarks, which are in total defiance of the people’s righteous demand for vaccination further confirm the regime’s intention of massacring the #Iranian people#Iran https://t.co/wSLxqiPNbg https://t.co/vv1LV5UjbG — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 9, 2021

Hemmati said he knew the government had allocated just 200 million Euros to provide vaccines for 8.4 million people, one-tenth of Iran’s 80 million population. So far, there has been no mention of the source of the vaccine.

Khamenei says a domestic vaccine is going to be produced, but 167 pharmacists saw this as a joke. It seems the vaccine will be produced by the “Executive Headquarters of Imam’s Directive,” a financial institution controlled by Khamenei. Importing any vaccines from international companies with a good reputation puts obstacles in the way of the regime’s medicine mafia from making a lot of COVID-19 profit.

Khamenei formally announces a ban on the import of all US & UK Coronavirus vaccines to Iran.@JZarif @tparsi & the rest of the regime's apologists claim US sanctions are blocking import of #COVID19 vaccines to Iran. Not true. Listen for yourself. CC @WHO @eu_eeas @statedeptspox pic.twitter.com/NIsGXuRyYi — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 8, 2021

The state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily said on December 14 that “The Food and Drug Administration is under heavy pressure to approve domestically produced vaccines and anti-coronavirus medicines. Because obtaining approval from the Ministry of Health means a huge profit for the drug owner.”

Khamenei’s real goal is to keep using the virus to oppress the Iranian society.

The mullahs ruling Iran facilitated the spread of #Coronavirus and did not make any serious efforts to contain it. This is why the pandemic has turned into a source for hidden escalation of fury and anger. #Iran pic.twitter.com/POXm7kOo8j — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 5, 2021

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Vaccines are people’s right. The death toll is nearing 200,000, but Khamenei says no vaccines could be imported from the US, UK, and France. By huge human casualties, he seeks to fend off popular uprisings. The Coronavirus and Khamenei are allied against the people of Iran.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the opposition president-elect, said: “Having access to vaccines is an inalienable right of the sick and the people of Iran. By such criminal measures, the clerical regime will not be able to counter people’s protests and uprising.”

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube