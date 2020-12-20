Can’t Iran Buy COVID-19 Vaccines?

Mullah’s regime has made an excuse not to negotiate the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines because of the sanctions. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that some 188,100 people have now died from coronavirus in Iran.

Hassan Rouhani, on December 9th, claimed that the money is ready and waiting, but the US is stopping the buying process. Before these words were spoken by Rouhani, Abdolnasser Hemmati, the Central Bank Chief, claimed on December 7th that U.S. sanctions were stopping Iran from paying for vaccines using the COVAX payment facility that is jointly managed by Geneva-based Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization.

The Iranian Resistance, (#NCRI) and (#PMOI /#MEK #Iran) explained: [Providing vaccines to all] needs a budget, good management, and a mobilizing of all facilities. But none of these things exists within the corrupt clerical regime. pic.twitter.com/RJiGdLqhre — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 17, 2020

Gavi’s spokesperson said there was no “legal barrier” to Iran buying vaccines using COVAX as the U.S. Treasury’s Office on Foreign Assets Control had released a license covering the procurement of the coronavirus vaccine. So there is no doubt that the regime can buy vaccines, but has refused to do so.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) analysis says that the regime is always trying to apportion blame to the international community for all the social and economic crises that occur within Iran. Yet, the Iranian people during the uprisings in 2018 and 2019 chanted the words “our enemy is right here, they lie that it is the U.S.”

The state-run Aftab-e Yazd reported on December 14 the following:

“Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, the officials have said that it is not possible to import foreign vaccines. But we see that the vaccines have been imported from reputable countries and are being passed between elites, officials, and their family members.”

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) analysis says that the same rhetoric came from the regime when it came to importing the coronavirus test kits. It blamed the sanctions. The regime’s Members of Parliament were, in the end, the first to receive 1500 test kits.

At the start of the pandemic, the regime refused to tell the people of its existence. It was a long time until they admitted that it was directly transmitted from China to Qom and Tehran at an early date.

National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on April 3, 2020, said that:

“By late January, several infected individuals were identified in Tehran, and the regime had allocated certain hospitals such as Massih Daneshvar, Yaftabad, and Khomeini to deal with these patients. The authorities tried their utmost to prevent any information about these cases from leaking.”

Mohammad Reza Mahboub-Far, who used to be a member of the Iranian regime’s Coronavirus Taskforce, said on August 9th when interviewed that the regime failed to release the true death rate of COVID-19 and its so-called official figures just represented 5% of the true figures. The regime chose to conceal and downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 crisis by reopening the economy and schools far too quickly.

Over 188,100 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 470 cities checkered across all of #Iran’s 31 provinces, according to reports tallied by the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK as of Saturday afternoon local time, December 19.https://t.co/OqfTYW4FZ4 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 19, 2020

The state-run Mostaghel daily said the regime needed saving, so COVID-19 was a gift from hell for it. However, the people were quick to see the lies and they are now more militant than ever before.

Mahboubfar said on December 12th: “if other countries start the vaccination while we are still waiting, society’s tolerance will end.”

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) analysis says that the Iranian regime has tried to financially and politically profit from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 crisis. The Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have taken control of the drug and medicine market in Iran meaning they profit from anything imported.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube