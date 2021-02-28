Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Surpasses 222,500

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 497 cities surpasses 222,500.

Death toll in various provinces

The number of victims in Tehran is 52,806, Khorasan Razavi 14,750, Isfahan 14,335, Khuzestan 11,600, East Azerbaijan 8,423, Kermanshah 4,529, Qom 8,355, Golestan 5,775, Hamedan 5,233, Kurdistan 3,852, Semnan 3,455, Ardabil 2,767, Qazvin 2,504, and South Khorasan 2,156.

Not purchasing COVID-19 vaccines

While justifying not purchasing the COVID-19 vaccines, Hassan Rouhani brazenly said: It is still unclear what the side effects of vaccines are, so some people are even afraid of getting vaccinated worldwide.

He said today’s vaccines are similar to masks used in the early days of the outbreak when they were being seized at airports. He added even if there were enough vaccines, it would take months for the vaccinations to complete.

Vaccination is the only way out of the COVID-19 outbreak announced by the Tehran City Council. Expensive Russian vaccines are purchased in low quantity, and there are delays in purchasing cheaper but approved vaccines. (Hamdeli daily, February 27, 2021)

The mutated viruses spread

Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT), announced that due to the mutated virus’s spread, the death toll may exceed the previous peak. (ISNA news agency, February 27, 2021)

A member of Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences said that since the beginning of February, our COVID-19 patients have been doubled every eight days. The sample tests we have sent from Ahvaz and Abadan have all acknowledged being of the mutated virus except for one. (Mehr news agency, February 27, 2021)

A member of Bushehr University of Medical Sciences said that the past month, in Bushehr Province, ‌ we have witnessed a 110% increase in positive COVID-19 cases compared to the month before that. (ISNA, February 27, 2021)

A member of Isfahan University of Medical Sciences said that we have little time to deal with the British Coronavirus, and now the number of patients in the province is 11. (ISNA, February 27, 2021)

