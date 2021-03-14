Coronavirus disaster in Iran: The fatalities in 518 cities exceeds 230,700

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 518 cities surpasses 230,700.

Coronavirus fatalities

According to reports tallied by the Iranian resistance The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), as of Saturday, 13 March, over 230,700 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in 518 cities spread across Iran. The regime’s official death toll is 61,142, which is about a third of the actual figure.

The number of victims in Tehran is 54,091, Khorasan Razavi 15,120, Isfahan 14,955, Khuzestan 12,770, Mazandaran 9,802, Lorestan 9,683, West Azerbaijan 8,653, Qom 8,520, Golestan 5,999, Sistan and Baluchestan 5,401, Central Province 4,718, Semnan 3,760, North Khorasan 3,513, and Zanjan and Hormozgan provinces 2,510 each.

Mismanegment and lies

According to state-run news agency IRNA, a spokesperson for the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) announced that “the mutated Coronavirus has been identified and is spreading in 28 provinces,” Hassan Rouhani brazenly claimed that “apart from Khuzestan, which even there, some parts of the Province did fairly well, thank God, all other provinces are in good condition!”

A member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): We are far behind in vaccination. We did not import the right amount of vaccines. The vaccination plan has failed.

The head of the NCCT in Tehran Alireza Zali said: In March 2020, hospitalization for the age group of 5 to 17 years was 0.8%, but today it has reached 11%, i.e. it has increased by 11-fold.

Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The highest number of daily Coronavirus deaths in the past three weeks was 33 in Khuzestan Province. During the first week of March, 199 people have died of Coronavirus in the Province.

The actual Coronavirus death toll in Iran is approximately 150,000, about 2.4 times the official figure. (The state-run daily, Etemad, March 13, 2021)

