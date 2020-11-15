Covid-19’s Unimpeded Third Wave Rolls Across Iran

Because of the incompetence and disinterest of the ruling theocratic regime in Iran, there is now a third wave of the disease rolling almost unimpeded across Iran. Iran, of course, is not alone in being badly affected by Covid-19. It is a worldwide pandemic that has hit many countries very badly, even wealthy countries like the U.S. and Western Europe.

The difference is that in countries which consider that people’s lives are of more importance than the economy, governments have scrambled to do what they can to preserve lives and suppress the virus. Many countries have learned that economic resilience depends on an effective health response and not the other way round, which seems to be the mullahs’ way of thinking.

As of the last update tallied by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), over 154,300 people have already died in Iran. The regime’s ‘official’ figures are only a quarter of this number.

Tehran, Razavi Khorasan, Khuzestan, Isfahan, and Lorestan had the five largest fatality numbers as of Friday 13th November, but the virus has affected every corner of the country. The fact that winter is fast approaching hasn’t escaped those whose jobs are connected to fighting the virus or treating its victims.

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 154,300 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 465 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/XnEgTN4eTI pic.twitter.com/v9ZJLVjNdn — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 14, 2020

The Sars-Cov-2 virus is more infectious in winter, perhaps because people are more likely to be inside and closer together. Many health officials in Iran are worried about the disease spreading even faster in the following months while health facilities are overstretched and medical staff exhausted.

The Alborz province labor Council chief said on Friday: “If we cannot break the Covid-19 chain reaction, in the coming months we will be facing serious issues. A very harsh winter is already forecasted as we enter the month of December. Currently, the hospital medical staff are severely fatigued. Even though we suggested 3000 nurses are hired and new recruits are added, I believe even this will not be enough. Hospitals are filled with coronavirus patients and it has been a few weeks since the daily death toll has not dropped below the 450 marks.”

In Isfahan province, figures released by the Medical Sciences University show that in the last 24 hours, there have been 1,700 new infections, 43 deaths, and 402 in very serious condition.

The manager of the Shiraz Medical Sciences University said on Thursday that “1873 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in [Fars] province, which is a new record. 300 patients are in ICUs and last night 36 people died of Covid-19. The total number of people who have died of this virus in our province has reached 1846.”

In West Azerbaijan province, 1652 people are in hospital with Covid-19. Of these, 301 are in ICU, and 89 under ventilators. The dean of the West Azerbaijan Medical Sciences University said that “the total number of people who have died of coronavirus in this province has reached 2286 and the increasing trend in this regard is very dangerous.”

1/3 of #Iran’s healthcare workers infected with #COVID19 – health official –

“From the total 110,000 nurses currently working in hospitals, 32,000 have contracted COVID-19,” the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Commission said. https://t.co/g9bV0A0ycE — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) November 5, 2020

In east Azerbaijan, the situation is also dire. According to the deputy dean of the East Azerbaijan Medical Sciences University, “more than 500 new Covid-19 cases are identified each day in [East Azerbaijan] province. The average number of daily deaths is over 20 per day.”

In South Khorasan, 360 medical staff have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while in Kerman province, there have been 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total fatality numbers in Kerman stands at 1,482.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Hail to the doctors and nurses who are saving lives by taking the highest risks. As the number of casualties is approaching 155,000, the IRGC must be disbanded, and its budget and facilities allocated to the healthcare system to help combat Coronavirus.

We commemorate the physicians and nurses who lost their lives to provide care to the #Coronavirus patients.They risk their own lives while their basic rights have been trampled for years under the mullahs’ rule.All of us feel indebted to these selfless women & men #IND2020 #Iran pic.twitter.com/OvNDhY9fDM — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) May 12, 2020

