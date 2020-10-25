Death Toll From Covid-19 in Iran is Rising Quickly

The MEK, the Iranian opposition to the mullahs’ regime, has been monitoring the situation since the beginning of the outbreak because the corrupt mullahs’ regime cannot be trusted to be honest in such situations. The regime claims that the numbers of people have died – just a sixth of the figure stated by the MEK.

The number of daily Covid-19 infections and deaths has drastically risen in Iran. There were 32,320 Covid-19 deaths reported by the Health Ministry on October 24th, a daily figure higher than any other since the start of the pandemic.

The regime’s figures are understated deliberately not to anger people. The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), get their figured from reliable sources within the country and these figures are sadly far higher than any doctored figures released by the Health Ministry. The MEK’s figures show that 131,700 Iranians have now died of the disease.

The worrying story from these figures is the strain it is putting on the health system. Hospitals are overstretched; medical staff is exhausted and ICUs are full to overflowing. The MEK’s figures, carefully collated, show that the death rate has now reached 131,700 in Iran.

Masoud Mardani, a spokesperson from the coronavirus task force says that this is not the first or second wave of the disease but the third wave. The MEK says that as the regime has effectively failed to counter the first wave of the disease, the rise in cases and deaths now occurring show that it is really a continuation of the first wave, which was never suppressed.

Real statistics distorted to mislead the public

The real figures, according to the MEK, have been adjusted downwards because the regime is afraid of the public’s anger if it revealed the true horror of the situation and that the regime has not done enough to contain it. There are some who suggest that the regime is deliberately allowing the virus to spread so that those who would protest against the regime suffer and die.

The regime also tries to pretend that sanctions imposed on the regime have led to a shortage of medical supplies. The MEK has called the regime’s bluff on this and said that the regime in fact has access to billions of dollars at its disposal, but prefers to spend the money that really belongs to the people on its nuclear toys and arming terrorist groups outside of Iran in neighboring countries.

The money instead could have been used on basic equipment such as PPE gowns, face masks, shields, and test kits. The regime has now resorted to fining people in the street for not wearing masks they have to purchase themselves, whereas these could have been given out for free.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) alluded to the situation when she was reported saying that “today, regime change in Iran is indispensable, not only for freedom and democracy… but also for the health of each and every individual in Iran and for the protection of their houses, cities, and villages against natural disasters.”

