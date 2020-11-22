Four Digit Daily Death Toll From COVID-19 Soon Expected in Iran

It has been predicted that Iran’s Covid-19 daily death toll could be in the four digits soon as it is spreading again unimpeded across the country in a third wave.

The Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has received figures obtained from within Iran which puts the current death toll at 162,800 or more, although official figures as usual lag far behind at 44,327, only 25% of the real figure.

Larger cities like Tehran bear the brunt of the disease’s onslaught, but the virus has been spreading fast everywhere. There have been 40,021 people in Tehran who have died from Covid-19, with the next worse figures from Razavi Khorasan at 11,745 dead.

Saeid Namaki, the Iranian Health Minister, was quite bitter about the rising figures of Covid-19 fatalities when he said: “What has the country’s university research apparatus done on Covid-19? What article have they presented to the sitting minister saying if you do this and that our health apparatus will be heading in better directions? Provide me one model on Covid-19 showing the estimates were correct. Not even one estimate was right. Name me one minister who can manage the country’s health apparatus with such failed research results. The estimates so far have not been correct and ten epidemiologic models have been provided to me, none of which were correct and none was adequate to take any measures.”

The head of Tehran’s Covid-19 Task Force, Alireza Zali, sounded his dismay at the level of disease found everywhere in Tehran when he was reported saying to the IRNA news agency: “Any unnecessary presence around the city is an invitation to death. Today the entire city of Tehran is contaminated with Covid-19 and there is nearly no area that can be described as clean from the virus. Many social areas across our city are contaminated or literally engulfed with the virus. That is why all of Tehran is considered high-risk areas.”

The deputy chief of Tehran’s Covid-19 Task Force added to what Mr. Zalisaid when he said to IRNA: “Four-digit daily death numbers are not far from expectation,” said the deputy chief of Tehran’s Covid-19 Task Force on Friday. “The main objective of our plan is to shut down all occupations for two weeks and impose other limitations to provide a relative calm for our medical professionals. Although even such a measure is not considered a step that would firmly remedy the status quo.”

In Isfahan, 42 people have died in the last 24 hours according to a spokesperson from the Isfahan Medical Sciences University. There are now 2,043 patients in the provincial hospital, of which 363 are in ICU.

According to the Hamedan Medical Sciences University’s head said that more people were dying in this, the third wave of the pandemic than either of the first two waves.

In South Khorasan, there are 380 patients in the hospital, while 14 have died from Covid-19 in the last 2 hours, according to the health deputy at the South Khorasan Medical Sciences University.

There are 2,000 plus patients with Covid-19 in Razavi Khorasan’s hospitals, with large numbers of new infections every day, according to the head of media relations of Razavi Khorasan Medical Sciences University.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) : The mullahs ruling Iran facilitated the spread of coronavirus and did not make any serious efforts to contain it. This is why the pandemic has turned into a source for hidden escalation of fury and anger.

