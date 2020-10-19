How Repression in Iran Causes Unrest

In the last month, the Iranian regime has tried to increase repressive measures to contain the re-emergence of nationwide protests. Eventually, they realized there was little else they could do.

One of these repressive measures used is to humiliate people by parading them in the streets and beating them in front of the public while they are pleading for forgiveness. This is a method being used by the regime to scare Iranians from taking part in MEK resistance movement activities by the supporters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

#MaryamRajavi This regime must be expelled from UN and its leaders brought to justice for their continuing crimes against humanity and the violations of human dignity. The international community must not allow this regime to bring medieval edicts to the 21st-century #MEK #Iran pic.twitter.com/Gawe6BbAR0 — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 9, 2020

As these acts are circulated on social media throughout the world, they attract condemnation. The regime said it was going to take action against those concerned but it wasn’t going to defame them which is only permissible “within the jurisdiction of the court and within the framework of the law which forbids attacking individuals, even criminals.”

Meanwhile, Hossein Rahimi, Greater Tehran’s chief of police, responded to the worldwide outrage by stating: “the police force acted with judicial authority and not on its own.” There has yet to be any public apology for these inhumane, despicable acts against ordinary people.

#Tehran Police Chief, #Hossein_Rahimi, threatens social media activists: "We will deal forcefully with those who organise campaigns and invite people to public gatherings on social media." For Rahimi's profile & list of human rights violations visit: https://t.co/NX00qHZcpI pic.twitter.com/JlXePhc18V — Justice for Iran (@Justice4IranEn) January 16, 2020

Recently, the Iranian Minister of Education and his deputy submitted a complaint against a teacher who mocked and posted a cartoon of the Minister on social media. As a result, the teacher was sentenced to 45 lashes. This drew anger and hatred from the people which eventually led to the minister withdrawing his complaint.

In the meantime, an 11-year-old student in the city of Deir, Bushehr province, committed suicide because he did not have a smartphone. This was needed for online lessons throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. This was the minister of education’s fault for failing to provide materials for education. Over 126,300 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) as of Sunday afternoon local time, October 18. The official death toll declared by the regime stands at 30,375, around a fourth of the actual figure.

Group Protests In Front Of Iranian Embassy In Abuja Over Death Sentence On Three Oil Workers | Sahara Reporters

The group called for the stoppage of the execution of Amir-Hossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi for expressing their…

READ MORE: https://t.co/IEL6IHxWYT pic.twitter.com/b1KK7Jo5mq — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 3, 2020

The regime is currently facing an impossible situation. It is using tactics like torture, execution, and repression to scare people off protesting. But as more and more of these acts are committed the more outrage there is. The regime has reacted by withdrawing the execution sentences for three youths who had been arrested during the November 2019 protest. The ‘’do_not_execute” campaign on social media rose up from this.

Unfortunately, the regime went forward with the executions of Mostafa Salehi and Navid Afkari, who were two other protesters who security forces had arrested in the past two years. However, this last attempt has caused an even stronger backlash against the regime, “triggering global condemnations and prompting Iran’s rebellious youth to target regime centers.”

#NavidAfkari said in one of his last messages that he is fighting against the most ruthless adversary in human history.And there is no doubt that it will be toppled as a result of the struggle &uprisings of the courageous youths and the great Army of Freedom #StopExecutionsinIran pic.twitter.com/ilmMuXxnue — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) September 19, 2020

The president-elect of the main opposition organization, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, said that the regime felt forced to go ahead with this execution after backing down following a huge social media campaign that persuaded them not to execute eight other political prisoners. It did this, she said, in order to try and intimidate and control the growing opposition movement in Iran.

I strongly condemn the execution of #Iran protester Mostafa Salehi in Isfahan. After million-strong campaigns forced the mullahs to retreat from executing 8 protesters, the regime attempted to retaliate by this execution to terrorize the public and fend off popular upheavals. — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) August 5, 2020

The regime is becoming much more vulnerable, which only makes the people stronger and more determined to overthrow the regime.

