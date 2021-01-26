Iran: Another Wrestler Hanged After Five Years in Prison

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that despite widespread domestic and international protests and appeals, the religious fascism ruling Iran executed another Iranian wrestler, Mehdi Ali Hosseini, a native of Andimeshk, in Dezful prison.

Mehdi Ali Hosseini, 30, and imprisoned since 2015. He was the second Iranian wrestler to be executed by the mullahs’ regime in recent months.

“Mehdi Ali Hosseini, 29, is expected to be executed imminently as the victim’s family has refused to pardon him Navid…” https://t.co/je8rSMNt7V Navid Afkari was executed after Tehran claimed he had murdered a water department worker during nationwide protests in 2018 #MEK #Iran pic.twitter.com/YTmOSqapYw — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) January 12, 2021

Earlier, the national hero, Navid Afkari, was executed on September 12, 2020, for participating in the August 2018 protests in Shiraz, despite the global protests to prevent his execution.

On January 14, 2020, the Athletics Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran called on the international community, especially the United Nations Human Rights Council and the International Olympic Committee, to take immediate action to save the life of Mr. Hosseini.

In 1968, #Iran's greatest wrestler Gholuamreza Takhti was murdered for criticizing the regime. In 2020, wrestler Navid Afkari was publicly hanged. Now, Iran is planning to execute champion wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini

The Wrestler’s Dissertation#wrestlinghttps://t.co/AXoyTfnwkg pic.twitter.com/rRXtXmqV1v — Antonio Graceffo (@Brooklynmonk) January 17, 2021

Another prisoner in Qom, Mohammad Shakouri, and a Sunni cleric, Abdul Sattar Anshini in Zahedan Prison were executed on January 23rd and 21st respectively.

At least 33 other executions were carried out in Iran during the month from December 21, 2020, to January 19, 2021.

Correct pix of Mehdi Ali Hosseini, who faces the imminent threat of being executed by the murderous mullahs. https://t.co/Dyawn8akKN pic.twitter.com/PxI74fGpj0 — Ali Safavi (@amsafavi) January 16, 2021

The mullah regime cannot survive even one day without execution, torture, and repression in a bid to create a reign of terror to prevent escalation of the popular uprising as it is engulfed with incurable internal and external crises.

The Iranian Resistance, The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reiterates their call on the United Nations Secretary-General.

Also, they called the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council, and all human rights defenders.

The Iranian Resistance, also called the European Union and its member states, to condemn the heinous execution of Mehdi Ali Hosseini and take immediate action to save the lives of prisoners on death row.

The Iranian Resistance said the case of flagrant and systematic human rights violations in Iran must be referred to the UN Security Council, and the leaders of this regime must be brought to justice for four decades of crimes against humanity.

