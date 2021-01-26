Iran: Another Wrestler Hanged After Five Years in Prison

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Another Iranian Wrestler Executed by the Iranian Regime.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the  People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that despite widespread domestic and international protests and appeals, the religious fascism ruling Iran executed another Iranian wrestler, Mehdi Ali Hosseini, a native of Andimeshk, in Dezful prison.

Mehdi Ali Hosseini, 30, and imprisoned since 2015. He was the second Iranian wrestler to be executed by the mullahs’ regime in recent months.

Earlier, the national hero, Navid Afkari, was executed on September 12, 2020, for participating in the August 2018 protests in Shiraz, despite the global protests to prevent his execution.

On January 14, 2020, the Athletics Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran called on the international community, especially the United Nations Human Rights Council and the International Olympic Committee, to take immediate action to save the life of Mr. Hosseini.

Another prisoner in Qom, Mohammad Shakouri, and a Sunni cleric, Abdul Sattar Anshini in Zahedan Prison were executed on January 23rd and 21st respectively.

At least 33 other executions were carried out in Iran during the month from December 21, 2020, to January 19, 2021.

The mullah regime cannot survive even one day without execution, torture, and repression in a bid to create a reign of terror to prevent escalation of the popular uprising as it is engulfed with incurable internal and external crises.

The Iranian Resistance, The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the  People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reiterates their call on the United Nations Secretary-General.

Iran’s torture basement
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): In one of his last messages referring to his struggle against the clerical regime, Navid Afkari said that he is fighting against the most ruthless adversary in human history.

Also, they called the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council, and all human rights defenders.

The Iranian Resistance, also called the European Union and its member states, to condemn the heinous execution of Mehdi Ali Hosseini and take immediate action to save the lives of prisoners on death row.

The Iranian Resistance said the case of flagrant and systematic human rights violations in Iran must be referred to the UN Security Council, and the leaders of this regime must be brought to justice for four decades of crimes against humanity.

Navid Afkari
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), has previously reported on Afkari’s unjust sentence and condemnation from human rights groups.
