Iran: At Least 30 Executions in the Past Month

By
Staff Writer
-
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, three prisoners were executed in Oroumiyeh prison in Iran.
Supporters of a regime change in Iran rallied outside United Nations headquarters on the first day of the general debate at the U.N. General Assembly.

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, three prisoners were executed in Oroumiyeh prison in Iran.

The religious fascism ruling Iran is engulfed in crises and will not remain in power even for a day without repression, torture, and execution. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that at least 30 prisoners, including three women, were executed in different Iranian cities in the past 30 days alone. Many prisoners are executed secretly.

Executions took place across Iran

These executions took place in the Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz and Gohardasht Prison in Karaj (west of Tehran) as well as central prisons of Zahedan, Qom, Dezful, Sanandaj, Zanjan, Sheiban Ahvaz, Isfahan, Shiraz, Ardabil, Meshginshahr, Birjand, Noor, and Borujerd, respectively.

Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee
(PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the Iranian authorities’ plans to execute a 30-year-old man, Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, for a crime that took place when he was 16 years old and following a conviction based on “confessions” extracted under torture.

On February 17, 2021

At least nine prisoners were hanged en masse in Gohardasht Prison. One of the victims was Zahra Esmaili, a mother of two, who, according to her lawyer, suffered a heart attack and died before reaching the gallows. But, the mullahs regime henchmen hanged her lifeless body.

Zahra Esmaili was accused of killing her husband, Alireza Zamani, director-general of the notorious Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) because he intended to sexually assault his teenage daughter.

The Iranian regime has executed at least 12 child offenders since the start of 2018, and more than 90 others are on death row.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): At least 12 child offenders are executed in Iran since the beginning of 2018.

ON January 25, 28, and 30, 2021

Mehdi Ali Hosseini, a wrestler from Andimeshk, Ali Motiri, and Javid Dehghan Khald were hanged in Dezful, Sheiban, and Zahedan prisons, January 25, 28, and 30, 2021, respectively, on the charge of moharebeh (waging war against God).

From December 21 to January 19, 2021

The mullah regime executed at least 33 prisoners in different cities from December 21 to January 19, 2021. The purpose of these criminal executions is to create an atmosphere of terror and intimidation to prevent the protests and uprisings by the outraged citizens, who are not satisfied with anything less than the mullahs’ overthrow.

For a country like Iran, the International Day Against the Death Penalty means a lot. From day one the regime of Iran has been based its rule on the pillars of domestic crackdown, and exporting terrorism and a reactionary, religious mentality.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Systematic violation of human rights in Iran became Institutional and relentlessly continued to this day.

The United Nations Secretary-General

The Iranian Resistance, The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that urges the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN Human Rights Council, and all human rights organizations to strongly condemn arbitrary executions in Iran to take urgent action to save the lives of death row prisoners.

It again reiterates the need to refer the Iranian regime’s human rights dossier to the UN Security Council to bring this regime’s criminal leaders to justice for four decades of crimes against humanity.

This medieval regime is a disgrace to contemporary humanity. It should be shunned from the international community, and any trade and relations with it must be predicated on the halt to executions and torture.

In a Press Briefing Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in of Iran on Tuesday 22 October 2019, published a report that stresses concern about the continuing of executions of juveniles and other human rights violations.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The situation of human rights in Iran is worsening. Some 3,700 persons have been executed in Iran in the past six years under Rouhani.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR