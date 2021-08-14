Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Continues to Increase, as Regime Downplays the Crisis for own Benefit

The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that despite the fact that the death toll from Iran’s coronavirus outbreak is approaching 360,600, the regime continues to delay the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines, threatening to cause much more suffering and damage to the country’s people.

Ascension of Raisi coincided with an increase in Covid-19

The ascension of Ebrahim Raisi to the presidency coincided with an increase in Covid-19 casualties in Iran. According to the regime’s manufactured figures, there were 588 casualties in the last 24 hours. On April 26, the largest number of coronavirus deaths was reported, with 496 deaths. On August 9, official figures reveal a total of 40,808 cases, which was a new peak.

US & UK vaccines are prohibited from entering Iran

Of course, it’s important to note that these figures are fictitious and have been downsized. The true amount is vastly higher, and the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has been reporting on the health crisis on a daily basis.

Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader, gave a televised statement on January 9 in which he stated categorically that he will not purchase Covid-19 vaccinations. “Covid-19 vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom are prohibited from entering the country. I’ve notified our officials about it, and now I’m expressing it publicly,” he said.

There is no trust in the American vaccine

“If the Americans could have made the vaccine, their country would not be in such a situation. There is no trust in the Americans either. Sometimes they want to try their vaccines on other nations.” Khamenei continued.

While practically playing with people’s lives, Khamenei also stated in the same speech that the regime’s terrorist acts would be continued by developing missile power.

The domestic vaccine is a promise that will not be kept

Making immunization reliant on the development of a domestic vaccine is a promise that will not be kept. The goal is not to accommodate the public’s demand for immunization.

The novel coronavirus is being used by Khamenei to tighten his grip on power. This is why he has referred to it as a “blessing” and has refrained from taking any meaningful steps to stop the virus’s spread.

Covid-19 is seen by the regime’s supreme leader as one of his most important supporters, not as a threat to the Iranian people. And, in order to keep his grip on power, Khamenei will go to any extreme, including contradicting science itself.

Uprisings of Khuzestan province and other cities

The Iranian people have become involved in what appears to be an interminable process of merely meeting the most basic demands. This inhibits them from considering more pressing matters.

Meanwhile, the November 2019 protests in Iran, as well as the ongoing uprisings of Khuzestan province and other cities, have demonstrated that the strategy of utilizing people as human shields against popular movements is failing. Frustration is continually building in Iranian society, which will imminently uprise once again.

Under the pretext of Covid-19, the genocide in Iran

Under the pretext of Covid-19, the genocide in Iran is a grave crime against humanity. Ali Khamenei and his regime are the major perpetrators of this crime.

This is incontrovertible proof that Khamenei is responsible for the hundreds of thousands of deaths perpetrated on the Iranian people by Covid-19. People will remember this the next time they take to the streets to demonstrate and demand regime change.

Maryam Rajavi

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI): Preventing the import of vaccines, refusing to pay for the minimum expenses of workers and forcing them to go to work to earn a meager living, failing to pay the medical staff, etc., are but part of the conduct of Khamenei and his regime during the #Coronavirus crisis in #Iran.

