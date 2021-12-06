Iran: Coronavirus death toll exceeds 485,200

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 485,200 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 5.

COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Sunday, December 5, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has reached 485,200. In Tehran, 113,635, Khorasan Razavi 39,405, Isfahan 33,310, West Azerbaijan 18,253, Fars 18,130, Gilan 16,875, Lorestan 16,060, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,430, Alborz 14,233, Kermanshah 9,049, Kurdistan 7,967, North Khorasan 6,163, and South Khorasan 4,221.

Governor of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad: The COVID-19 infection is increasing in Boyer-Ahmad, Kohgiluyeh, and Basht. The situation in Basht has turned yellow. (Mehr, December 5, 2021)

The mullah’s regime’s Health Ministry

The regime’s Health Ministry announced the mullahs’ engineered Covid-19 numbers from the past 24 hours on Sunday as 76 deaths and 3109 new cases. Furthermore, 3249 patients are in ICUs and 593 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

Reopening of schools without minimum health protocols and preventive measures and the risk of new COVID-19 epidemic.

Yazd University

Yazd University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The COVID-19 deaths in Yazd Province continue to fluctuate.

There are currently 326 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and 95 are in the ICU. (Mehr news agency, December 5, 2021)

Shiraz University

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: In the past 24 hours, 109 COVID-19 patients were admitted.

There are currently 839 COVID-19 inpatients, and 132 are in the ICU. (ISNA news agency, December 5, 2021)

Tabriz University

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: There are currently 460 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 132 in the ICU, and 35 under ventilators. (Mehr, December 5, 2021)

Maryam Rajavi

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.

Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

