Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 488,500

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 488,500 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 14.

THE CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL ACROSS IRAN

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities had exceeded 488,500. In Tehran death toll has reached 114,385, Khorasan Razavi 39,575, Isfahan 33,590, West Azerbaijan 18,393, Fars 18,285, Mazandaran 17,795, Lorestan 16,220, Kermanshah 9,114, Kurdistan 8,042, Semnan 6,460, Qazvin 5,664, Ilam 4,673, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,765.

The regime’s Health Ministry: Omicron’s entry into Iran is certain, and it is unlikely that any country would be spared. (Mehr news agency, December 14, 2021)

 

Kashan UNIVERSITY

Kashan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: From September 23 to December 11, 59 children under 12 have been hospitalized due to the Coronavirus. (ISNA news agency, December 14, 2021)

 

Ardabil UNIVERSITY

Ardabil University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Despite vaccination, the COVID-19 status in the Province is fragile. The slow rise in Coronavirus infection has already begun in the Province. (Mehr, December 14, 2021)

 

West Azerbaijan UNIVERSITY

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: In the past 24 hours, 513 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 140 in ICU, and 35 patients were connected to the ventilators. (Mehr, December 14, 2021)

 

Shiraz UNIVERSITY

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Currently, 750 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of whom 106 are kept in the ICU. (ISNA, December 14, 2021)

 

Omicron has the ability to spread extremely fast

“Omicron has the ability to spread extremely fast. It is certain that the Omicron variant will enter the country. I doubt this variant will not enter any specific country,” said Ebrahim Ghaderi, head of the Health Ministry’s Department of Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday, according to the Mehr news agency, an outlet linked to the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

 

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

 

