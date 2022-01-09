Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 496,100 Omicron Spreads in 21 Provinces

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 496,100 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 8.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Saturday, January 8, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities is more than 496,100. In Tehran, the death toll has exceeded 115,930, Isfahan 34,380, Khuzestan 29,955, Fars 18,750, East Azerbaijan 17,148, Lorestan 16,415, Kermanshah 9,284, Central Province 9,033, Yazd 8,208, North Khorasan 6,348, Bushehr 5,524, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,759.

Central Province’s Governor: The Coronavirus conditions indicate a pessimistic, unfavorable, and difficult condition in the Province. (IRNA news agency, January 8, 2022)

Qom Medical University: So far, 11 people have been diagnosed with Omicron. The virus infection can spread as fast as a missile. (Mehr news agency, January 8, 2022)

Yazd Medical University: The Omicron virus was identified in Bafgh and Taft (Yazd Province), and several COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with it. (Mehr, January 8, 2022)

Ahvaz Medical University: With a 14.4% increase, the COVID-19 death rate of hospitalized patients in Khuzestan is higher than in other provinces. (ISNA news agency, January 8, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

