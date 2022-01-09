Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 496,100 Omicron Spreads in 21 Provinces

By
Staff Writer
-
Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 496,100 Omicron Spreads in 21 Provinces
Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 496,100 Omicron Spreads in 21 Provinces
Qom Medical University: So far, 11 people have been diagnosed with Omicron. The virus infection can spread as fast as a missile.

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 496,100 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 8.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Saturday, January 8, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities is more than 496,100. In Tehran, the death toll has exceeded 115,930, Isfahan 34,380, Khuzestan 29,955, Fars 18,750, East Azerbaijan 17,148, Lorestan 16,415, Kermanshah 9,284, Central Province 9,033, Yazd 8,208, North Khorasan 6,348, Bushehr 5,524, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,759.

COVID-19 death toll
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Saturday, January 8, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities is more than 496,100.

Central Province’s Governor: The Coronavirus conditions indicate a pessimistic, unfavorable, and difficult condition in the Province. (IRNA news agency, January 8, 2022)

Iran: COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 495,300
We are worried about the explosion of Omicron in Fars.

Qom Medical University: So far, 11 people have been diagnosed with Omicron. The virus infection can spread as fast as a missile. (Mehr news agency, January 8, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Has Exceeded 494,400
Regime’s Health Ministry: Identification of Omicron’s emergence

Yazd Medical University: The Omicron virus was identified in Bafgh and Taft (Yazd Province), and several COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with it. (Mehr, January 8, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 493,600
The death toll in Iran is now 496,100

Ahvaz Medical University: With a 14.4% increase, the COVID-19 death rate of hospitalized patients in Khuzestan is higher than in other provinces. (ISNA news agency, January 8, 2022)

The death toll in Iran is now 489,400
The Coronavirus infection is peaking again, and Hormozgan Province has the highest number of Omicron infections.

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

 

Iran: Coronavirus
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi: From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.

 

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR