Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 497,100

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 497,100 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 12.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 497,100. In Tehran the death toll has reached 116,130, Isfahan 34,450, Khuzestan 30,015, Fars 18,800, West Azerbaijan 18,748, Mazandaran 18,040, Qom 13,355, Central Province 9,058, Kurdistan 8,207, North Khorasan 6,363,Bushehr 5,539, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,855.

The Secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Omicron is highly contagious. For this reason, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths can increase significantly. (Mardomsalary daily, January 12, 2022)

Omicron is suddenly spreading, like fire beneath the ashes. A 175% rise in COVID-19 infections in the past three days underscores this fact. (State-run media, Entekhab, January 12, 2022)

East Ahvaz Health Center: The number of COVID-19 patients in East Ahvaz has increased fivefold compared to last week. (ISNA news agency, January 12, 2022)

Semnan Medical University: After identifying Omicron, we faced a 12% increase in COVID-19 inpatients. (ISNA, January 12, 2022)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

