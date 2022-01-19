Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 498,500

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 498,500 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 18.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 498,500. The number of victims Tehran has reached 116,435, Khorasan Razavi 40,155, Khuzestan 30,090, Fars 18,875, Mazandaran 18,085, Hamedan 9,238, Yazd 8,268, Hormozgan 8,255, Semnan 6,575, Bushehr 5,559, and South Khorasan 4,421.

Payam Tabarsi, a member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): There is now a risk of infection to both Omicron and Delta variants. The number of COVID-19 outpatients in Masih Daneshvari Hospital has increased by 10% compared to previous weeks. (ISNA news agency, January 18, 2022)

The center for environment and workspace health, affiliated with the Health Ministry: The status of the country’s third dose of COVID-19 vaccination is not appropriate. We are entering the Omicron outbreak. (Mehr news agency, January 18, 2022)

Hormozgan Medical University: Currently, the predominant virus in the Province is Omicron, and more than 80% of COVID-19 cases are Omicron. (ISNA, January 18, 2022)

In Yazd, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized increased again to more than 200. Seventy-two patients have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. (ISNA, January 18, 2022)

At least 23 patients have died with Omicron so far, and the number of Omicron patients is estimated at more than 10,000. (State-run daily, Hamdeli, January 18, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube