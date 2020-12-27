Iran: Coronavirus death toll in 475 cities exceeds 192,200

More than 192,200 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, which has spread to 470 cities in 31 provinces, reported by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The regime is still standing by its inaccurate count of just 54,574.

COVID-19 deaths by province:

The number of victims in Tehran is 47,196, Khorasan Razavi 13,135, Isfahan 11,560, Lorestan 7,738, Qom 7,530, East Azerbaijan 7,432, Mazandaran 7,187, Fars 5,887, Alborz 5,055, Kerman 4,116, Yazd 3,407, North Khorasan 2,963, Hormozgan 2,030, Qazvin 1,992, and South Khorasan 1,796.

More than 192,200 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 475 cities checkered across all of #Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. pic.twitter.com/D9e5ZI77Yv — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 26, 2020

Mullah regime president Hassan Rouhani speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic: We do not have a red zone, and we almost do not even have an orange zone. (IRNA news agency, December 26, 2020)

Contradicting mullah regime president Hassan Rouhani, Alireza Raisi, Deputy head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in Tehran, said:

There are currently 330 yellow and 108 orange cities. We hope that the orange cities will gradually turn yellow. (IRNA, December 26, 2020)

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 192,200 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 475 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/YlIXrNOkDz pic.twitter.com/477UP5bXGW — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 26, 2020

Report from Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences: The trend of infection and identification of new COVID-19 patients in 12 cities is increasing daily.

If the COVID-19 color pattern is the same as in the past, all 12 cities of Mazandaran Province are red. (IRNA, December 26, 2020)

ICU specialist at Masih Daneshvari Hospital: Although from the beginning, we were among the countries that had been hit by the Coronavirus.

The distribution of the vaccine has been delayed. If it had not, we would not have lost this many medical staff and ordinary people. (ILNA news agency, December 26, 2020)

Over 192,200 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 475 cities checkered across all of #Iran’s 31 provinces, according to reports tallied by the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK as of Saturday afternoon local time, December 26.https://t.co/YlIXrNOkDz — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 26, 2020

Vice-president of Yazd University of Medical Sciences: I am worried about the fourth COVID-19 wave in February or March. I wish there would be a faster way for national vaccination. (IRNA, December 26, 2020)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Continuing their criminal policy since the coronavirus outbreak which has led to the deaths of more than 192,000. Iranians, Khamenei, and Rouhani procrastinate the purchase of vaccines. This is a dirty game that will take its toll on the oppressed and the deprived.

Continuing their criminal policy since the #Coronavirus outbreak which has led to the deaths of at least 192,000 Iranians, Khamenei & Rouhani procrastinate the purchase of vaccines. This is a dirty game which will take its toll of the oppressed and the deprived. — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 27, 2020

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube