Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll in 475 Cities Exceeds 193,300

More than 193,300 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, which has spread to 475 cities in 31 provinces, reported by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The number of Coronavirus death toll in 475 cities had exceeded 193,300. The number of victims in Tehran is 47,496, Isfahan 11,700, Lorestan 7,763, Qom 7,560, Mazandaran 7,312, West Azerbaijan 7,222, Fars 5,920, Alborz 5,075, Golestan 4,767, Hamedan 4,615, Kerman 4,194, Qazvin 2,002, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 1,389.

Statements by regime officials

Alireza Zali, head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in Tehran: With a quick move, we can return to the previous state. COVID-19 related restrictions will continue because the situation in Tehran is orange. (Hamshahri daily, December 28, 2020)

Member of the regime parliament’s Health Commission: Next year’s budget bill does not include any item for procuring the COVID-19 vaccine. (Judiciary’s news agency, December 28, 2020)

IRGC’s Commander-in-Chief, Major General Hossein Salami: We have found the formulas for victory! We have found solutions that will reduce the Coronavirus crisis without vaccination. “Soleimani’s plan” is a unique solution in the world, and if other countries would align their social structure management with this plan, there will be global comfort as a result! (Iran Press News, December 28, 2020)

President of the Red Crescent Society: 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines are supposed to be imported purchased by donors in the United States! (Tasnim news agency, December 28, 2020)

The regime’s leaders continue to cover-up the truth and lie:

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi: The delay in purchasing and importing vaccines is the continuation of the regime’s criminal policy, resulting in the death of 193,000 of our compatriots and will continue leaving more victims among the deprived and oppressed people.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), called the delay in purchasing and importing the COVID-19 vaccine the continuation of the regime’s criminal policy, which has so far resulted in the death of 193,000 of our compatriots due to Coronavirus.

This policy will continue to claim more victims among the deprived and oppressed people. For months, the clerical regime has been refraining from buying the vaccine, promising to produce its own “domestic vaccine” by the “Executive Headquarters of Imam’s Directive,” which is one of Khamenei’s foundation notorious for plunder and extortion. Even if a laboratory sample is approved, the regime’s experts say mass production will need at least six months.

