Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll in 478 Cities Exceed 206,800

More than 206,800 people have died from COVID-19 in 478 cities covering all of Iran’s provinces, according to the Iranian opposition The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) report. However, the regime’s official death toll is only a tiny percentage of the true figure.

The (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) announced on, January 26, 2021, that the Coronavirus fatalities in 478 cities had exceeded 206,800.

Deth toll in differents Provinces

The number of victims in Tehran is 50,136, Khorasan Razavi 14,010, Isfahan 13,100, Khuzestan 10,315, Mazandaran 8,347, East Azerbaijan 7,883, West Azerbaijan 7,588, Golestan 5,245, Sistan and Baluchestan 4,986, Central Province 4,228, Yazd 3,802, Qazvin 2,192, Hormozgan 2,160, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 1,655, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 1,529.

Mullahs regime officials

The spokesperson for Rouhani’s cabinet, Ali Rabiei said: In Tehran, hospitalizations of 5 to 17-year old COVID-19 patients have increased. There is a hope that people can be vaccinated in late spring or summer. (State TV, January 26, 2021).

Member of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT), Minoo Mohraz, said: If the situation continues in the same way, we will have the fourth peak in late February and early March. People are tired. (Mehr news agency, January 25, 2021)

Governor of Tehran: Referring to the increasing slope of the COVID-19 infections, “the status in Tehran is yellow and moving towards orange. (State TV, January 25, 2021)

The spokesperson for NCCT, Alireza Reisi, said: The discussions at the NCCT are confidential, and publishing them in cyberspace is questionable. (Mehr, January 26, 2021)

Head of NCCT in Tehran, Alireza Zali, said: There have been 4,100 COVID-19 outpatients in Tehran in the past 24 hours. This is while more than 80% of outpatients refer to private clinics. Therefore, the statistics may be much higher than the statistics announced today. (IRNA news agency, January 25, 2021)

Razi Hospital in Ahvaz: The number of patients is slowly increasing again and compared to the past, it has become much worse. i.e. most hospitalized patients need ICU. (State TV, January 25, 2021)

The astounding and horrific fatalities of the #coronavirus in #Iran are the result of the criminal and plundering policies of the regime; Khamenei and Rouhani bear direct responsibility. By banning the import of the vaccine, they are creating a bigger disaster. pic.twitter.com/Pw2zzu40ql — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 24, 2021

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi is the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The astounding and horrific fatalities of the coronavirus in Iran are the result of the criminal and plundering policies of the regime; Khamenei and Rouhani bear direct responsibility. By banning the import of the vaccine, they are creating a bigger disaster.

