Iran: Coronavirus death toll in 478 cities exceeds 195,500

More than 195,500 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, which has spread to 478 cities in Iran, reported by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The Coronavirus death toll in 478 cities had exceeded 195,500. The number of victims in Tehran is 47,991, Isfahan 12,025, Qom 7,635, East Azerbaijan 7,507, Mazandaran 7,447, Fars 5,983, Alborz 5,125, Golestan 4,817, Hamedan 4,655, Kerman 4,297, Yazd 3,457, North Khorasan 3,008, Zanjan 2,050, and South Khorasan 1,826.

Cover-up and lying about vaccine

Lies and cover-up continue regarding the topic of coronavirus vaccines. The spokesperson for the regime’s Food and Drug Organization acknowledged there is no indication on when the vaccine will be imported, the purchased vaccines are not credible and the people of the countries where these vaccines are made have not used it themselves.

The exact time for importing vaccines and vaccination cannot be announced yet. Of course, each vaccine must be licensed in the country of origin and used by its nationals before being imported. Said: Kianoush Jahanpour, Health Ministry’s public relations director.

According to the available documents, these institutions have manipulated and infected the virus. I do not trust foreign vaccines. Said: Mohammad Reza Naghdi IRGC Brigadier General

STATEMENTS BY REGIME OFFICIALS

Payam Tabarsi, from the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Another COVID-19 wave is likely to start in February. Hopefully, it will not be too heavy.

The Health Ministry’s Spokesperson: The number of hospitalizations and deaths are increasing in most cities of Mazandaran. More cities in this Province will be red.

EXPERTS AND SPECIALISTS ARE WORRIED

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences: The conditions in many cities are still yellow and orange, and the virus’s spread has not been controlled.

“We may witness another coronavirus wave in late January or early February, and we hope it is not a very strong wave,” said a senior official of Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari Hospital on Friday, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency.

Maryam Rajavi

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI): As the regime’s foot-dragging in purchasing the vaccine has angered the public in Iran, the regime’s leaders continue to cover-up the truth and lie.

I wish my compatriots in Iran and all the people of the world permanent relief from the coronavirus pandemic, and I wish you all the very best in the New Year 2021.

