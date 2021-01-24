Iran – Coronavirus Death Toll in 478 Cities Exceeds 205,400

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) have reported that more than 205,400 people have now died after contracting COVID-19. The regime, however, is reporting that the official death toll is just 57,294.

Death toll in different provinces

The number of victims in Tehran is 49,906, Isfahan 12,975, Lorestan 8,303, Mazandaran 8,222, Qom 7,980, West Azerbaijan 7,533, Gilan 7,296, Fars 6,227, Golestan 5,180, Sistan and Baluchestan 4,956, Hamedan 4,843, Kerman 4,544, Central Province 4,208, and Qazvin 2,177

Hassan Rouhani mullahs president: We have at least six more months before the Iranian vaccines are ready, and (until then) we must be very careful and see what happens. In late spring, or in the summer, God willing, “Barakat”, “Razi” and “Pasteur” vaccines will be available.

(PMOI / MEK Iran), and (NCRI): The mullahs regime’s cruelties in preventing the import of vaccines from the U.S., Britain, or Franc.

Fragile situation

Mullahs regime’s Health Ministry spokesperson of the regime’s Health Ministry: The situation is fragile. In some provinces, we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Last week, the highest number of hospitalizations was in Mazandaran, Gilan, and Hamedan and the highest number of deaths was in Mazandaran, Gilan, West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, and Golestan. (IRNA news agency, January 23, 2021)

New Coronavirus outbreak

Mullahsregime’s Deputy Health MinisterIraj Harirchi: In some provinces, we have had a new Coronavirus outbreak, and in Tehran and Isfahan we have had an increase in the infection of people aged between seven to 18. (Mehr news agency, January 23, 2021)

The National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) Scientific Committee, member Masoud Mardani said: We will experience another COVID-19 outbreak. The current situation is fragile. (ISNA news agency, January 23, 2021)

Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences said this week’s COVID-19:

Outpatients increased by 15%,

A positive test by 3%,

Quarantine patients by 21%,

Hospitalization by 21%,

And patients admitted to ICU by 7% compared to the previous week. (ISNA, January 23, 2021).

Maryam Rajavi statement

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI):

The delay in purchasing and importing the COVID19 vaccine is the continuation of the mullahs regime’s criminal policy, which will continue to claim more victims among the deprived and oppressed people.

Khamenei’s ban on the purchase of COVID19 vaccines is a crime against humanity. He is responsible for the deaths of thousands of our oppressed and deprived compatriots due to the Coronavirus .

