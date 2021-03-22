Iran: Coronavirus death toll in 522 cities exceeds 235,100

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 522 cities surpasses 235,100.

Coronavirus fatalities

According to reports tallied by the Iranian resistance The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), announced on Sunday, March 21, 2021, the number of victims in Tehran is 54,801, Isfahan 15,285, Khuzestan 13,369, Mazandaran 10,050, West Azerbaijan 8,808, Gilan 8,291, Golestan 6,095, Sistan and Baluchestan 5,481, Kerman 5,204, Central Province 4,843, Semnan 3930, Ardabil 2,902, Bushehr 2,379, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 1,789.

Khamenei lied about unreal successes in producing vaccines

Ali Khamenei in his New Year message failed to sympathize with the victims of coronavirus; instead, he blatantly lied about unreal successes in producing vaccines.

Mullahs regime Health Ministry said: Currently, 12 cities have a red COVID-19 status, and 39 cities are orange. (IRNA news agency, March 21, 2021)

Head of the National Coronavirus Combat

Head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in Tehran Alireza Zali, said: Given the change of status in various cities today, the COVID-19 situation is very fragile, and we will face more changes in the coming days. (Asre Iran daily, March 21, 2021)

Also, he said: According to the past 24-hour statistics from Tehran, over 2,200 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, of whom some 780 are in ICU, and unfortunately, we have again about 370 new patients, 80 of whom were admitted to the ICU. (Asre Iran daily, March 21, 2021)

Universities experts

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: “There are 147 COVID-19 patients in ICU, which is 50% more than the last week of January 2021”.

33 of these patients are on ventilator support and they are in very bad conditions. The total number of deaths in Western Azarbaijan has reached 3720.” (Source: IRNA news agency)

Gilan Medical Sciences University deputy dean said: “There are currently 288 hospitalized coronavirus patients in Gilan province. S%72 of these patients are in bad conditions and are being kept in ICU sections of the province’s treatment centers.” (Source: Mehr News Agency)

Hormozgan Medical Sciences University spokesperson said: “In the past 24 hours, 63 people in Hormozgan province contracted the UK strain coronavirus, and the total number of cases in the province has reached 270.” (Source: ISNA news agency)

Concern about the increase in coronavirus cases

Minoo Mohraz, a senior member of the regime’s National Covid-19 Task Force said: “Recently the UK strain has especially engulfed the city of Tehran. All members of a family are contracting the virus together,”

The sanitation deputy of Natanz city from Isfahan province said: “The increase in positive cases in the past days and weeks shows the illness is spreading, and this will result in an increase in the number of hospitalized patients and hospitals running out of bed capacity in the next few days.” (Source: Tasnim News Agency)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), in her Nowruz speech, said as the Iranian Resistance stated, when the coronavirus first spread to Iran, Khamenei and Rouhani have adopted the strategy of causing massive human casualties and sending people to the minefields of the coronavirus to protect the regime from the threat of uprisings and from being overthrown.