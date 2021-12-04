Iran: Coronavirus death toll surpasses 484,400.

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 484,000 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 3.

COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) announced on Friday, December 3, 2021, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities had exceeded 484,400. In Tehran death toll has reached 113,455, Khorasan Razavi 39,370, Isfahan 33,250, West Azerbaijan 18,218, Fars 18,100, Gilan 16,845, Lorestan 16,065, Kerman 12,997, Kermanshah 9,024, Hamedan 9,008, Yazd 7,978, and Kurdistan 7,937.

The regime’s Health Ministry announced the mullahs’ engineered Covid-19 numbers from the past 24 hours on Friday as 78 deaths and 3603 new cases. Furthermore, 3296 patients are in ICUs and 649 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

Schools in Tehran Province is still not ready to reopen

A significant percentage of schools in Tehran Province is still not ready to reopen, and (given the COVID-19 protocols) there is no necessary infrastructure for reopening schools in many areas. (Mehr news agency, December 3, 2021)

Head of Qom’s Health Center: Seven classrooms have been closed due to the positive COVID-19 test of 48 students. (State-run media, Arya, December 3, 2021)

Shiraz University

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: In the past 24 hours, 142 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. There are currently 1,008 COVID-19 inpatients, and 136 are in the ICU. (Medical University’s official website, December 3, 2021)

Yasuj University

Yasuj University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: “The cities of Boyer Ahmad and Kohgiluyeh rank atop our list of the number of Covid-19 cases in this province,” said the dean of Yasuj Medical Sciences University regarding Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmad province on Friday, according to the Fars news agency, an outlet linked to the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

West Azerbaijan University

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: During the past 24 hours, 378 COVID-19 patients were admitted, 144 were in the ICU, and 28 were connected to ventilators.

Yazd University

Yazd University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: “During the past 24 hours, 98 people have contracted coronavirus. Of the 341 patients hospitalized 98 are in ICUs,” said the spokesperson of Yazd Medical Sciences University on Friday, according to the Mehr news agency.

Maryam Rajavi

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

