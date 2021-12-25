Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 491,700

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 491,700 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 24.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday afternoon, December 23, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has surpassed 491,700. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 115,080, Khorasan Razavi 39,745, Isfahan 33,900, Khuzestan 29,745, East Azerbaijan 16,973, Alborz 14,388, Kerman 13,217, Kermanshah 9,179, Hamedan 9,118, Zanjan 4,685, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,709.

Risk of increasing virus infection exponentially

Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): With the emergence of Omicron in the country, there is a risk of increasing virus infection exponentially. (ISNA news agency, December 24, 2021)

Tehran UNIVERSITY

Tehran’s Medical University epidemiologist: Omicron emerged in the country a long time ago and spread everywhere. We may witness tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths with the new variant. (State Radio and TV, December 24, 2021)

Tabriz UNIVERSITY

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The COVID-19 mortality rate is higher than the national average. The COVID-19 patients arrive at the hospital late. As a result, half of the COVID-19 deaths recorded are from the patients in their first 24 hours of hospitalization. (ISNA, December 24, 2021)

Shiraz UNIVERSITY

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: 130 COVID-19 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours. Out of 621 COVID-19 patients, 98 are kept in ICU. (Shiraz Medical University official website, December 24, 2021)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

