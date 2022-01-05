Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 495,000

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 494,700 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 3.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 495,000. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 115,720, Isfahan 34,275, Khuzestan 29,900, Fars 18,700, Gilan 17,170, East Azerbaijan 17,108, Central Province 9,013, Qazvin 5,799, Bushehr 5,509, Zanjan 4,745, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,744.

Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Omicron will replace the Delta Variant as the country’s dominant variant in the next few weeks. (State Radio and TV news agency, January 3, 2022)

Alireza Zali, head of the NCCT in Tehran: The Coronavirus situation in Tehran is still fragile and unstable. The number of Coronavirus patients in Tehran cannot be explicitly determined. (State-run daily, Jomhouri-e Eslami, January 4, 2022)

Ahvaz Medical University: It is estimated that Khuzestan has at least 1,400 Omicron patients. Therefore, it is contaminated. (ISNA news agency, January 4, 2022)

In Mazandaran, the infection trend for the Omicron outbreak has accelerated, the alarm for the sixth COVID-19 outbreak has sounded, and a surge in mortality is expected. (Hamshahri daily, January 4, 2022)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

