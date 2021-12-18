Iran: Coronavirus Deaths Has Reached 489,400

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 489,100 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 17.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, December 17, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities had exceeded 489,400. In Tehran death toll has reached 114,610, Isfahan 33,680, West Azerbaijan 18,428, Fars 18,385, Mazandaran 17,820, Alborz 14,338, Kerman 13,152, Golestan 10,675, North Khorasan 6,222, Qazvin 5,684, and Zanjan 4,665.

There is an Omicron strain in Iran

Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): There is an Omicron strain in Iran, and its sequence will be recognized soon. (Borna news agency, December 17, 2021)

Khorasan Razavi

Director of Provincial Education department for Khorasan Razavi: In the last academic year, 44,150 students dropped out of school due to the consequences of Coronavirus. (Moj news agency, December 17, 2021)

West Azerbaijan UNIVERSITY

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Currently, half of the nurses working in the Province do not have job security. (State-run media, Tabnak, December 17, 2021)

Shiraz UNIVERSITY

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Currently, 668 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 96 in ‌‌‌ICU. (Medical University’s official website, December 17, 2021)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): COVID19 fatalities in #Iran has surpassed 489,400, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on most conservative estimates. My condolences to Iranians, especially the victims’ families. I pray for the recovery of those infected.

