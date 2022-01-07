Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 495,500

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 495,500 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 6.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Thursday, January 6, 2022, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities exceeds 495,500. In Tehran the number of victims has passed 115,830, Isfahan 34,335, Khuzestan 29,930, Fars 18,720, Gilan 17,190, East Azerbaijan 17,128, Alborz 14,468, Golestan 10,785, Hormozgan 8,195, Yazd 8,188, and Kurdistan 8,172.

The Pishva’s Governor: Adding to their suffering, the lack of hospital beds hurt people during the Coronavirus pandemic. (ISNA news agency, January 6, 2022)Tabriz Medical University: “The AstraZeneca vaccines donated by countries have been all used. We are not able to commit to acquiring any more of it.” (ISNA, January 6, 2022)

The National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in West Azerbaijan: The Omicron variant spreads in many provinces. We will see an Omicron outbreak in a couple of weeks. (Tasnim news agency, January 6, 2022)

Hormozgan Medical University: Currently, 508 Coronavirus patients are in the Province, 449 of whom in-home quarantine. (IRNA news agency, January 6, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

