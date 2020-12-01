Iran Coronavirus Health Crisis: More than 173,100 Lives Lost

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), has reported that more than 173,100 people have died across Iran after contracting COVID-19. Every single province has been affected, including 465 cities.

The Iranian regime’s official death toll stands at just a quarter of the figure reported by the (PMOI / MEK Iran). It is reporting that just 48,246 people have died.

The situation is growing increasingly worrying in several provinces and officials are warning that action must be taken immediately.

The dean of West Azerbaijan University said that there are 1,294 COVID-19 patients in their medical centers. Three hundred and five of these patients are in ICU beds and 70 are on respirators.

The dean of Ardabil Medical Sciences University said yesterday that the number of people requiring hospitalization is continually rising and that if the trend continues there will be no free beds in their hospital facilities. They currently have 481 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The head of the Coronavirus Task Force in Tehran, Alireza Zali, has said that a lockdown of at least two weeks needs to be implemented in Tehran. He said that this is the “most effective strategy” and advised that the impact would be “lasting”. Mr. Zali spoke about dozens of quarantine regulation violations in the city, describing the news as “very concerning”.

The spokesperson for the Medical Sciences University of Isfahan has said that 24 people have died under their supervision in the past 24 hours. At the facility, there are currently 1,709 COVID-19 patients, 368 of whom are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

The deputy dean of Shiraz Medical Sciences University said yesterday that Coronavirus restrictions have been in place for more than 10 days in Shiraz and other cities across the province, but the virus is still spreading beyond control and there has not been a drop in the number of deaths or the number of new cases. They said that university officials are asking people to stay at home as there are very few free beds in local hospitals. The dean said that there are between 40 and 45 deaths on a daily basis.

Despite many health and scientific experts agreeing that lockdowns should be implemented, nothing has happened as of yet. Especially in the Tehran area and several other parts of the country, the situation is spiraling out of control once again, yet the government is slow and hesitant to act.

This health crisis is just one of the crises that the regime is facing at this moment in time. It is also dealing with high levels of domestic unrest and the threat of another major uprising breaking out at any time.

The people are extremely angry at the regime for its mismanagement and negligence with regards to the coronavirus outbreak. Not only have their lives been put at risk, but the regime has shamefully used the health crisis as a way to control the population, with the Supreme Leader even describing the outbreak as a “blessing”.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The mullahs ruling Iran facilitated the spread of Coronavirus and did not make any serious efforts to contain it. This is why the pandemic has turned into a source for hidden escalation of fury and anger.

