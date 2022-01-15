Iran: Coronavirus Takes the Lives of 497,300

By
Staff Writer
-
Iran: Coronavirus Takes the Lives of 497,300
Iran: Coronavirus Takes the Lives of 497,300
A Severe Shortage of Omicron Test Kits in Isfahan. Only One Percent of Omicron Cases Are Tested

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 496,600 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 10.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on January 13, 2022, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 497,300. In Tehran, the number of victims has reached 116,180, Khorasan Razavi 40,060, Isfahan 34,470, East Azerbaijan 17,198, Alborz 14,503, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,715, Hamedan 9,218, Hormozgan 8,230, Ardabil 6,340, and South Khorasan 4,406.

the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 497,300
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on January 13, 2022, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 497,300.

The regime’s Health Ministry: With the emergence of Omicron and its rapid transmission, we do not know what to expect. Hormozgan, Tehran, and Khorasan provinces have the highest infection rate in the country. It may be difficult to deal with. (Mehr news agency, January 13, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 496,600
Ahmad Vahidi, mullahs’ Interior Minister: Given the spread of Omicron, there is concern about the rise in patients and people’s suffering. The prevalence of Omicron is worrying.

Qom Medical University: Coronavirus infection is increasing in the Province. Hospitalizations will increase in the next few weeks. (IRNA news agency, January 13, 2022)

Iran: COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 495,800
Despite a ban on foreign vaccines, the Revolutionary Guards’ media outlet, Javan, admitted that the regime parliament deputies have received AstraZeneca vaccines.

In Semnan, Coronavirus infection has quadrupled compared to the beginning of this week, and COVID-19 hospitalized patients have tripled compared to 72 hours ago. (Mehr, January 13, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 495,000
Omicron will replace the Delta Variant as the country’s dominant variant.

Ardabil Medical University: In February, there is a possibility of the beginning of a new Coronavirus outbreak in Ardabil, and the predominant strain will be Omicron. (Mehr, January 13, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 493,000
The Coronavirus situation in Tehran is still fragile and unstable.

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

Coronavirus
From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.

 

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR