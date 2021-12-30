Iran: COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 493,300

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 493,300 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of December 29.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities is more than 493,300. In Tehran the death toll has reached 115,360, Isfahan 34,095, Fars 18,610, West Azerbaijan 18,603, Gilan 17,120, East Azerbaijan 17,053, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,630, Lorestan 16,335, Kerman 13,302, Golestan 10,745, Yazd 8,148, and Ilam 4,713.

Omicron has spread in different provinces

Secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Omicron has spread in different provinces. The possibility of a new outbreak is expected in the coming weeks. (ISNA news agency, December 29, 2021)

COVID-19 test is a positive contracted Omicron

Nader Tavakoli, deputy head of the NCCT in Tehran: At present, any patient whose COVID-19 test is positive appears to have predominantly contracted Omicron variant. (State-run media outlet, E’temad, December 29, 2021)

Mashhad Health Network

Mashhad Health Network: Outpatient visits to designated Coronavirus centers have increased by 22% in the past week. (ISNA, December 29, 2021)

What will result from the slow decision-making process?

What will result from the slow decision-making process on confronting Omicron regarding the number of hospitalizations and deaths?

North Khorasan UNIVERSITY

North Khorasan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: 10 to 20% of hospitalized children have contracted COVID-19. (ISNA, December 28, 2021)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): COVID19 fatalities in #Iran has surpassed 493,300, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on most conservative estimates. My condolences to Iranians, especially the victims’ families. I pray for the recovery of those infected.

