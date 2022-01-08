Iran: COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 495,800

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 494,700 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 3.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, January 7, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities across Iran have passed 495,800. In Tehran, the death toll has passed 115,880, Khorasan Razavi 39,970, Isfahan 34,355, West Azerbaijan 18,703, Mazandaran 17,995, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,675, Qom 13,335, Ardabil 6,305, Qazvin 5,819, Zanjan 4,760, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,840.

During the past week, the COVID-19 hospitalization and deaths have increased in the provinces of Tehran, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Ilam, Yazd, Kerman, Semnan, Mazandaran, Fars, Ardabil, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, East Azerbaijan, Hamadan, and Isfahan. (ISNA news agency, January 7, 2022)

Despite a ban on foreign vaccines, the Revolutionary Guards’ media outlet, Javan, admitted that the regime parliament deputies have received AstraZeneca vaccines. (Javan, January 7, 2022)

Hormozgan Medical University: Bandar Abbas has the highest Omicron infection rate in the country, and the virus has been observed in Bandar Lengeh, Siri, Jask, Qeshm, Khamir, Bastak, and Hajiabad. (State Radio and TV news agency, January 7, 2022)

Shahreza Health Network: Omicron has been identified in Shahreza. Currently, 30 people with Omicron have been diagnosed in Isfahan Province. (Mehr news agency, January 7, 2022)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

