Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Have Surpassed 497,600

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 497,600 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 14.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, January 14, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities have passed 497,600. In Tehran, the number of victims has reached 116,235, West Azerbaijan 18,773, Qazvin 5,854, Qom 13,380, Isfahan 34,495, Khuzestan 30,035, Fars 18,830, Gilan 17,255, Lorestan 16,455, Central Province 9,073, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,774.

While the regime parliament leaders and deputies have been injecting AstraZeneca Vaccines, the Deputy Minister of Health said: there is no need to import vaccines; the stockpile of domestic vaccines is sufficient. (ISNA news agency, January 14, 2022)

Payam Tabarsi, a member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Certainly, the number of people infected with Omicron is more than those identified and reported, and most definitely it can become the dominant virus in the country. (ISNA, January 14, 2022)

A member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: One-third or one-fourth of the positively diagnosed COVID-19 cases are of the Omicron variant. The actual number of those infected with COVID-19 is more than the officially announced figures. (ISNA, January 14, 2022)

Arak Medical University: 55% of patients testing positive for COVID-19 are infected with Omicron. (ISNA, January 14, 2022)

In Qom, 40% of COVID-19 tests have been positive in the past 24 hours. (The State Radio and TV news agency, January 14, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

