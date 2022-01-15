Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Have Surpassed 497,600

By
Staff Writer
-
Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Have Surpassed 497,600
Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Have Surpassed 497,600
While the regime parliament leaders and deputies have been injecting AstraZeneca Vaccines, the Deputy Minister of Health said: there is no need to import vaccines; the stockpile of domestic vaccines is sufficient.

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 497,600 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 14.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, January 14, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities have passed 497,600. In Tehran, the number of victims has reached 116,235, West Azerbaijan 18,773, Qazvin 5,854, Qom 13,380, Isfahan 34,495, Khuzestan 30,035, Fars 18,830, Gilan 17,255, Lorestan 16,455, Central Province 9,073, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,774.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, January 14, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities have passed 497,600.
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, January 14, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities have passed 497,600.

While the regime parliament leaders and deputies have been injecting AstraZeneca Vaccines, the Deputy Minister of Health said: there is no need to import vaccines; the stockpile of domestic vaccines is sufficient. (ISNA news agency, January 14, 2022)

Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 496,800
The Secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Many COVID-19 inpatients, even those in the ICU, have been infected with Omicron.

Payam Tabarsi, a member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Certainly, the number of people infected with Omicron is more than those identified and reported, and most definitely it can become the dominant virus in the country. (ISNA, January 14, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 496,100 Omicron Spreads in 21 Provinces
The virus infection can spread as fast as a missile.

A member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: One-third or one-fourth of the positively diagnosed COVID-19 cases are of the Omicron variant. The actual number of those infected with COVID-19 is more than the officially announced figures. (ISNA, January 14, 2022)

Iran: COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 495,300
A regime’s parliament deputy: “There are more important faults about the Health Minister than lying about the injection of the domestic vaccine.”

Arak Medical University: 55% of patients testing positive for COVID-19 are infected with Omicron. (ISNA, January 14, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Has Exceeded 494,400
Arak University of Medical Sciences: 55% of patients who test positive for Covid 19 have omicron.

In Qom, 40% of COVID-19 tests have been positive in the past 24 hours. (The State Radio and TV news agency, January 14, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 493,600
The death toll in Iran is now 497,600

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

 

Iran: Coronavirus
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi: From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.

 

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR