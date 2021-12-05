Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 484,800

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 484,800 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 4.

COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) announced on Saturday, December 4, 2021, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities had exceeded 484,800. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 113,545, Isfahan 33,280, Khuzestan 29,420, Mazandaran 17,670, East Azerbaijan 16,718, Qom 13,140, Central Province 8,848, Semnan 6,420, Ardabil 6,100, Qazvin 5,604, Bushehr 5,414, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,735, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,624.

The mullah’s regime’s Health Ministry

The cities of Tabas and Bahabad became red again, given the surge in the COVID-19 hospitalizations. (ISNA news agency, December 4, 2021)

Alborz Governor: We are now at risk of the sixth COVID-19 outbreak. We must take the risk of the new epidemic seriously. (Fars news agency, December 4, 2021)

“Reopening schools in Qom will contribute to the spread of Coronavirus more widely, not to make up for the two years delayed education. (State-run media, Asr-e Iran, December 4, 2021).

Yazd University

Yazd University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: “The city of Bahabad in Yazd province has become a red zone area. Bafq has been registered as orange and six cities in this province have been registered as yellow areas,” according to a statement released on Saturday by the Yazd Medical Sciences University.

Jundishapur University

Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The COVID-19 infection has increased in three cities of Hendijan, Gotvand, and Shadegan. (ISNA, December 4, 2021)

Birjand University

Birjand University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: We do not agree with the reopening of schools in any way. This will help increase the spread of the disease. (ISNA, December 4, 2021)

Maryam Rajavi

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

